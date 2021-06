It’s been a few months since Sonny washed up on the Hackensack River with no memory of who he was. Since that time, he’s given himself a new identity and worked to earn a place in Nixon Falls. Like most amnesia storylines, the chief tension here surely revolves around the ticking clock; when will Sonny retrieve his memories, and how might his current actions damage his old life? But as Sonny makes more connections in the quaint town, it feels like Nixon Falls might become a permanent setting in the General Hospital canvas. Could Sonny stay in Nixon Falls for good?