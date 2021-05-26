Stella’s Homemade Breads 'flying off the shelves'

• MASS VACCINATIONS: The Indiana Department of Health will be offering a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on May 25, 26 and 27 for first shots at the First Church in Wheatfield on U.S. 231 & State Road 10 near the Family Express. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This site will be offering the PFIZER vaccine. The dates for the second vaccine are tentatively scheduled for June 22, 23 and 24 at the same location. You can go online to ourshot.in.gov to schedule your appointment or just drive-thru any of the above dates without an appointment. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved under the EUA for 12+ and we are encouraging all 12+ patients to take advantage of this drive-thru prior to the fall school year. Please note that just as with other routine immunizations, consent will be given by the parent or guardian at registration, so providers do not need proof of the child’s age to confirm eligibility. An adult MUST accompany any minor ages 12-17 years old to his or her vaccination appointment. Please take advantage of this massive drive-thru opportunity so your child is fully vaccinated prior to the fall 2021-2022 school year. Please keep in mind with 6th-graders and seniors needing shots prior to the fall school year, they will need to wait 2 weeks in between the Covid-19 vaccine and any other vaccines needed for your child.