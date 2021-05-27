Cancel
Everything you need to know about this year’s First Night of the Proms

classical-music.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s First Night of the Proms will take place on Friday 30 July. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm with accompanying coverage on BBC TV and radio. Who is conducting the 2021 First Night of the Proms?. Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska is set to conduct this year’s...

www.classical-music.com
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Here's everything you need to know about ﻿Holding Absence's new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'

Vocalist Lucas Woodland reveals some interesting tit-bits from behind the scenes of Holding Absence's new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'. The story goes that my Great-Uncle recorded a cover of The Greatest Mistake Of My Life many moons ago. Upon hearing this from my Nan, I just felt like it was too special to not pay homage to! Sometimes I realise how weird it was to name an album after a 90-year-old track, but in all honesty, timelessness is something we really try to achieve with our music, so it is very fitting.
Entertainmentmusicalamerica.com

Edward Gardner extends contract with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra until 2024

The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra have announced that Chief Conductor Edward Gardner is extending his contract with the orchestra for one additional year, until July 2024. The collaboration between Gardner and the orchestra is a success story, and since he joined in 2015 the partnership has resulted in 13 critically acclaimed recordings and nine international tours in addition to great concerts at the orchestra’s home in Grieghallen. Acclaimed recording projects on Chandos Records have included Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes, Arnold Schoenberg’s Gurre-Lieder, Erwartung and Pelleas und Melisande, a series of works by Leoš Janácek, and coming up in July 2021, a new recording devoted to Jean Sibelius, with Lise Davidsen as the soloist. International touring highlights have featured memorable concerts at the BBC Proms, Edinburgh International Festival, Royal Festival Hall, Elbphilharmonie, Concertgebouw and Konzerthaus Berlin. Gardner is also very supportive and engaged with the orchestra’s streaming service, BergenPhiLive, and he conducts the Bergen Philharmonic Youth Orchestra on a regular basis.
TennisThe Guardian

TV tonight: poet laureate Simon Armitage takes stock of the pandemic

“There was a world once, but where did it go?” With the richer countries perhaps approaching at least the beginning of the end of the pandemic, it’s time to take stock. This affecting film combines the words of the poet laureate, Simon Armitage, with personal stories ranging from the uplifting to the tragic, to explore the deeply disturbing and utterly strange experience we have all recently undergone. An emotional roadmap of Covid-19 rather than a linear narrative, and all the better for it. Phil Harrison.
Theater & Dancestereoboard.com

Adam Kay at Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Adam Kay events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre for this Adam Kay show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Alhambra Theatre is a cinema-turned-entertainment venue based on Canmore Street in...
Theater & Dancewhatsoninedinburgh.co.uk

First Scottish Dance Band online concert series to launch this month

The first ever Scottish Dance Band online concert series is set to launch this month under the watchful eye of musician and BBC Radio Scotland presenter Gary Innes. Entitled The Ceilidh Craic & Culture Club, this concert series will showcase the top Scottish Dance Bands on the scene today, alongside some of the best Scottish traditional musicians.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Damon Albarn signs to Transgressive

Transgressive Records has signed Damon Albarn to a worldwide record deal and will release his upcoming new solo album. “We have had the great pleasure of collaborating with Damon over the years via the incredible Africa Express project, which has introduced many gifted artists to the Transgressive world”, says the label’s Toby L. “His voracious passion for music and exploration knows no bounds and repeatedly defies convention or categorisation, whilst always remaining utterly inviting and intoxicating throughout”.
Books & Literaturemytheatremates.com

NEWS: ‘Storytelling bonanza’ The Wyre Lady Of Fleetwood by Lita Doolan is making a big impression at the Brighton Fringe

‘It was the most touching play of deep interactions and conversations about painful but loving memories.’ Those words come from one of several impressed reviewers that have caught up with the world premiere of multi-award-winning writer Lita Doolan’s play The Wyre Lady Of Fleetwood – about the gentrification of Fleetwood fishing lofts – which continues online at this year’s Brighton Fringe until 27 June 2021.
Musicoperawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces Engender Festival 2021

The Royal Opera House has announced that it will be presenting its Engender Festival in 2021. The showcase is set to take place between July 12-17, 2021 and features talks and debates, works in progress, as well as concerts and workshops. “Engender has been a highlight for me over the...
EntertainmentBBC

Peter Gabriel warns Womad may have to cancel

Peter Gabriel has warned he may have to cancel this year's Womad festival, unless the government helps organisers get insurance. The musician's world music festival has been running for 40 years. This year's event is scheduled for July, just three days after Covid restrictions are due to be lifted in England.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Damaris Hayman, reliable supporting actress cherished by Doctor Who fans for her role in The Daemons – obituary

Damaris Hayman, who has died aged 91, was one of those instantly recognisable comedy actresses who took walk-on and bit parts in numerous films and television series; she became something of a cult figure among Doctor Who aficionados for her role as Olive Hawthorne, the White Witch of Devil’s End in The Daemons (1971), a five-parter, starring Jon Pertwee as the Time Lord, that is now regarded as a classic.
BBCAdvanced Television

BBC Programme Index improves archive access

The BBC is making its archive more accessible than ever before, launching a new Programme Index tool with a searchable index of nearly 100 years of BBC TV and radio broadcasts. “Programme Index, like BBC Genome before it, is a spine of data – this time stretching back nearly 100...
MusicSlipped Disc

Berlin makes Very British album

The ensemble Metamorphosen Berlin has recorded an album of music by Elgar, Britten, Peter Warlock and Karl Jenkins, titling it Very British. Ohne Ironie, as Mahler would have said.
Worldryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Omid Djalili confirms tour dates across Sussex

It will begin in July this year and has been extended with dates going through into 2022. Spokeswoman Gaby Jerrard said: “A firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, Omid's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for Best Stand Up and the EMMA Award. He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award. Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.
Pitchfork

Laura Marling Narrates Joni Mitchell Radio Documentary: Listen

Laura Marling has narrated a BBC Radio 4 documentary on Joni Mitchell’s Blue. Celebrating the album’s 50th anniversary, the half-hour program documents Mitchell’s childhood and her musical life, with Marling and other guests—including Ellie Goulding, Beth Orton, Graham Nash, and Seal—describing her influence on their songwriting and ethos. Head to BBC Sounds to listen to the documentary.