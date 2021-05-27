Everything you need to know about this year’s First Night of the Proms

The Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra have announced that Chief Conductor Edward Gardner is extending his contract with the orchestra for one additional year, until July 2024. The collaboration between Gardner and the orchestra is a success story, and since he joined in 2015 the partnership has resulted in 13 critically acclaimed recordings and nine international tours in addition to great concerts at the orchestra’s home in Grieghallen. Acclaimed recording projects on Chandos Records have included Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes, Arnold Schoenberg’s Gurre-Lieder, Erwartung and Pelleas und Melisande, a series of works by Leoš Janácek, and coming up in July 2021, a new recording devoted to Jean Sibelius, with Lise Davidsen as the soloist. International touring highlights have featured memorable concerts at the BBC Proms, Edinburgh International Festival, Royal Festival Hall, Elbphilharmonie, Concertgebouw and Konzerthaus Berlin. Gardner is also very supportive and engaged with the orchestra’s streaming service, BergenPhiLive, and he conducts the Bergen Philharmonic Youth Orchestra on a regular basis.