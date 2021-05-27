RMDAS numbers show sustained strength of ferrous market

U.S. and global equity markets are up 92% and 81%, respectively, from their March 23, 2020, lows through May 31, 2021.1 The transition from pandemic uncertainty toward reopening optimism was swift. Global policymakers’ historic stimulus, coupled with the unprecedented speed at which viable vaccines came to market, boosted the outlook and supported market optimism—and, in turn, equity prices. The flip side, however, is that share prices are no longer universally appealing. This has sparked a key question among investors: Is this bull market sustainable?