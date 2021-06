ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A boy was injured in a north St. Louis City shooting Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 3-year-old was shot in the torso in the 4200 block of Evans Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police said the boy and four other kids, all under the age of 10, were inside a parked car as their mother brought groceries to a family member when gunshots rang out.