Valparaiso falls to top seed in MVC tourney

Valparaiso falls to top seed: After a wild win on Tuesday night, Valparaiso lost 12-2 in seven innings to top-seeded Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in Carbondale, Illinois. Angel DiFederico had a two-run triple. A day earlier, Parker Johnson's two-out, two-run double in the top of the 10th propelled Valparaiso to a 6-4 win over Missouri State in the opening round. Valpo gave up an unearned run in the ninth to the Bears to tie the game. It was the first win ever over Missouri State. Valparaiso plays in a elimination game at 10 a.m. Thursday at Itchy Jones Stadium.