Folks, this series is all tied up. The Milwaukee Bucks have secured their second win of this series, making it 2-2 going back to Brooklyn. For an afternoon game, the 100% capacity crowd of Fiserv Forum was bringing it to the max. It also created an entertaining start, as both teams were showing more offensive firepower than they did in Game 3. After one period of play, the Nets would hold a slim 26-23 advantage going into the second.