Atlanta, GA

Arrests made in shooting of Lyft passenger in Atlanta

By Crime Reports
Posted by 
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 22 days ago
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Gun Assault Team have made two arrests in the May 20 shooting of a Lyft passenger. According to the Atlanta Police, at about 7 p.m. on May 20, officers were called to I-85 Northbound near Cleveland Avenue regarding a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers met with a Lyft driver who said he had picked up two men and one woman and was taking them to their destination when the man in the back seat shot the man in the front seat.

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

