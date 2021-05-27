Arrests made in shooting of Lyft passenger in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Gun Assault Team have made two arrests in the May 20 shooting of a Lyft passenger. According to the Atlanta Police, at about 7 p.m. on May 20, officers were called to I-85 Northbound near Cleveland Avenue regarding a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers met with a Lyft driver who said he had picked up two men and one woman and was taking them to their destination when the man in the back seat shot the man in the front seat.