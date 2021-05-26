newsbreak-logo
How to detect dark matter? A new test in the Large Hadron conflict

By Cary Douglas
presstories.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers around the world will discuss for a second time the future of a new research direction in the Large Hadron collision near Geneva, which is expected to open up extensive measurements of high-energy neutrinos and new ways to search for dark matter. Dr. Sebastian Trojanovsky of AstroCNT, co-author of the discussed project for a new FLArE experiment, and the Department of Theoretical Physics of the National Center for Atomic Research.

presstories.com
Astronomyarxiv.org

Atomic ionization by scalar dark matter and solar scalars

We calculate the cross-sections of atomic ionization by absorption of scalar particles in the energy range from a few eV to 100 keV. We consider both nonrelativistic particles (dark matter candidates) and relativistic particles which may be produced inside Sun. We provide numerical results for atoms relevant for direct dark matter searches (Na, Ar, Ge, I, Xe and Tl). We identify a crucial flaw in previous calculations and show that they overestimated the ionization cross sections by several orders of magnitude due to violation of the orthogonality of the bound and continuum electron wave functions. Using our computed cross-sections, we interpret the recent data from the Xenon1T experiment, establishing the first direct bounds on coupling of scalars to electrons. We argue that the Xenon1T excess can be explained by the emission of scalars from the Sun. While our finding is in a similar tension with astrophysical bounds as the solar axion hypothesis, we establish direct limits on scalar DM for the $\sim 1-10\,\mathrm{keV}$ mass range. We also update axio-ionization cross-sections. Numerical data files are provided.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Multi-component multiscatter capture of Dark Matter

In recent years, the usefulness of astrophysical objects as Dark Matter (DM) probes has become more and more evident, especially in view of null results from direct detection and particle production experiments. The potentially observable signatures of DM gravitationally trapped inside a star, or another compact astrophysical object, have been used to forecast stringent constraints on the nucleon-Dark Matter interaction cross section. Currently, the probes of interest are: at high red-shifts, Population III stars that form in isolation, or in small numbers, in very dense DM minihalos at $z\sim 15-40$, and, in our own Milky Way, neutron stars, white dwarfs, brown dwarfs, exoplanets, etc. Of those, only neutron stars are single-component objects, and, as such, they are the only objects for which the common assumption made in the literature of single-component capture, i.e. capture of DM by multiple scatterings with one single type of nucleus inside the object, is valid. In this paper, we present an extension of this formalism to multi-component objects and apply it to Pop III stars, thereby investigating the role of He on the capture rates of Pop III stars. As expected, we find that the inclusion of the heavier He nuclei leads to an enhancement of the overall capture rates, further improving the potential of Pop III stars as Dark Matter probes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Axion Quark Nuggets. Dark Matter and Matter-Antimatter asymmetry: theory, observations and future experiments

We review a testable, the axion quark nugget (AQN) model outside of the standard WIMP paradigm. The model was originally invented to explain the observed similarity between the dark and the visible components, $\Omega_{\rm DM}\approx \Omega_{\rm visible}$ in a natural way as both types of matter are formed during the same QCD transition and proportional to the same dimensional fundamental parameter of the system, $\Lambda_{\rm QCD}$. In this framework the baryogenesis is actually a charge segregation (rather than charge generation) process which is operational due to the $\cal{CP}$-odd axion field,while the global baryon number of the Universe remains zero. The nuggets and anti-nuggets are strongly interacting but macroscopically large objects with approximately nuclear density. We overview several specific recent applications of this framework. First, we discuss the "solar corona mystery" when the so-called nanoflares are identified with the AQN annihilation events in corona. Secondly, we review a proposal that the recently observed by the Telescope Array puzzling events is a result of the annihilation events of the AQNs under thunderstorm. Finally, we overview a broadband strategy which could lead to the discovery the AQN-induced axions representing the heart of the construction.
Sciencearxiv.org

An update on the two singlet Dark Matter model

We revisit the two real singlet extension of the Standard Model with a $Z_2\times Z_2^\prime$ symmetry. One of the singlet scalars $S_2$, by virtue of an unbroken $Z_2^\prime$ symmetry, plays the role of a stable dark matter candidate. The other scalar $S_1$, with spontaneously broken $Z_2$-symmetry, mixes with the SM Higgs boson and acts as the scalar mediator. We analyze the model by putting in the entire set of theoretical and recent experimental constraints. The latest bounds from direct detection Xenon1T experiment severely restricts the allowed region of parameter space of couplings. To ensure the dark matter satisfies the relic abundance criterion, we rely on the Breit-Wigner enhanced annihilation cross-section. Further, we study the viability of explaining the observed gamma-ray excess in the galactic center in this model with a dark matter of mass in the $\sim 36-51$ GeV window and present our conclusions.
Physicsarxiv.org

New signatures of Dirac neutralino dark matter

Mark D. Goodsell (Paris, LPTHE), Sabine Kraml (LPSC, Grenoble), Humberto Reyes-González (Genoa U. and INFN Genoa), Sophie L. Williamson (KIT, Karlsruhe, TP) Supersymmetric dark matter has been studied extensively in the context of the MSSM, where gauginos have Majorana masses. Introducing Dirac gaugino masses, we obtain an enriched phenomenology from which considerable differences in, e.g., LHC signatures can be expected. Concretely, in the Minimal Dirac Gaugino Model (MDGSSM) we have an electroweakino sector extended by two extra neutralinos and one extra chargino. The bino- and wino-like states bring about small mass splittings leading to the frequent presence of scenarios with Long Lived Particles (LLPs). In this contribution, we delineate the parameter space of the electroweakino sector of the MDGSSM, where the lightest neutralino is a viable dark matter candidate that escapes current dark matter direct detection. We then focus on the allowed regions that contain LLPs and confront them against the corresponding LHC searches. Finally, we discuss the predominant case of long-lived neutralinos, to which no search is currently sensitive.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Is Dark Matter and Dark Energy a Fluid?”

“We now think that both dark matter and dark energy can be unified into a fluid which possesses a type of ‘negative gravity’, repelling all other material around them,” said Jamie Farnes from the Oxford University e-Research Center in 2018 about the what is perhaps the great unsolved mystery of the Universe. “The outcome seems rather beautiful: dark energy and dark matter can be unified into a single substance, with both effects being simply explainable as positive mass matter surfing on a sea of negative masses.”
AstronomyNew York Post

How ‘straight’ lightning could prove the existence of dark matter: report

A group of scientists has linked the presence of macroscopic dark matter to the appearance of extremely rare “straight” lightning bolts. In a paper published in the journal Physical Review D, researchers from the University of Toronto and Ohio’s Case Western University said that chunks of dark matter – known as “macros” – that speed through the atmosphere would produce a “straight channel of ionized plasma” that could induce a lightning strike to appear straight “and thus highly distinctive.”
Sciencearxiv.org

Event topology and constituent-quark scaling of elliptic flow in heavy-ion collisions at the Large Hadron Collider using a multiphase transport model

Transverse spherocity is an event shape observable, which has got a unique capability to separate the events based on their geometrical shapes. In this work, we use transverse spherocity to study the identified light flavor production in heavy-ion collisions using A Multi-Phase Transport (AMPT) model. We obtain the elliptic flow coefficients for pions, kaons and protons in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm{NN}}} = 5.02$ TeV as a function of transverse spherocity and collision centrality. Also, we study the number of constituent-quark (NCQ) scaling of elliptic flow which interprets the dominance of the quark degrees of freedom at early stages of the collision. We observe a clear dependence of the elliptic flow for identified particles on transverse spherocity. It is found that the NCQ-scaling is strongly violated in events with low transverse spherocity compared to transverse spherocity-integrated events.
Scienceadafruit.com

Are straight bolts of lightening a sign of dark matter?

The leading theory is that dark matter is made up of elementary particles, perhaps created some 14 billion years ago at the time of the Big Bang. These hypothetical objects are called “weakly interacting massive particles,” or WIMPs. Typical WIMP searches employ huge vats of an ultra-dense liquid such as xenon; if a dark matter particle hits the liquid, physicists should be able to see the radiation emitted by atomic nuclei as they recoil from collisions with WIMPs. But numerous such experiments have found nothing so far—leading some scientists to wonder if dark matter may be made of something else altogether. Macros are one of several alternatives to WIMPS that have been put forward. The idea is that dark matter, rather than being composed of elementary particles, is actually made up of macroscopic clumps of matter. These clumps may weigh as much as a few ounces, perhaps the weight of a golf ball. However, because of their extreme density (several hundred pounds per cubic inch), all of that mass would be packed into a space about the size of a bacterium. But, crucially, macros are unlikely to be just sitting around; more likely, they’re whipping through space with speeds of between roughly 150 and 300 miles per second (compared to roughly a half mile per second for a rifle bullet).
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Race to Find Split Higgsino Dark Matter

Split higgsinos are a compelling class of models to explain dark matter and may be on the verge of detection by multiple current experimental avenues. The idea is based on a large split in scales between the electroweak scale and decoupled scalars, with relatively light higgsinos between the two. Such models enjoy the merit of depending on very few parameters while still explaining gauge coupling unification, dark matter, and most of the hierarchy between the Planck and electroweak scales, and they remain undetected by past experiments. We analyze split higgsinos in view of current and next generation experiments. We discuss the direct and indirect detection prospects and further demonstrate promising discovery potentials in the upcoming electron electric dipole moment experiments. The parameter space of this model is analyzed in terms of experiments expected to run in the coming years and where we should be looking for the next potential discoveries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

SpheCow: flexible dynamical models for galaxies and dark matter haloes

Simple but flexible dynamical models are useful for many purposes, including serving as the starting point for more complex models or numerical simulations of galaxies, clusters or dark matter haloes. We present SpheCow, a new light-weight and flexible code that allows to easily explore the structure and dynamics of any spherical model. The code can automatically calculate the dynamical properties, assuming an isotropic or Osipkov-Merritt anisotropic orbital structure, of any model with either an analytical density profile or an analytical surface density profile as starting point. We have extensively validated SpheCow using a combination of comparisons to analytical and high-precision numerical calculations, and the calculation of inverse formulae. SpheCow contains readily usable implementations for many standard models, including the Plummer, Hernquist, NFW, Einasto, Sérsic and Nuker models. The code is publicly available as a set of C++ routines and as a Python module, and is designed to be easily extendable, in the sense that new models can be added in a straightforward way. We demonstrate this by adding two new families of models in which either the density slope or the surface density slope is described by an algebraic sigmoid function. We advocate the use of the SpheCow code to investigate the full dynamical structure for models for which the distribution function cannot be expressed analytically, and to explore a much wider range of models than is possible using analytical models alone.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Living with Neighbors. IV. Dissecting the Spin$-$Orbit Alignment of Dark Matter Halos: Interacting Neighbors and the Local Large-scale Structure

Spin$-$orbit alignment (SOA; i.e., the vector alignment between the halo spin and the orbital angular momentum of neighboring halos) provides an important clue to how galactic angular momenta develop. For this study, we extract virial-radius-wise contact halo pairs with mass ratios between 1/10 and 10 from a set of cosmological $N$-body simulations. In the spin--orbit angle distribution, we find a significant SOA in that 52.7%$\pm$0.2% of neighbors are on the prograde orbit. The SOA of our sample is mainly driven by low-mass target halos ($<10^{11.5}h^{-1}M_{\odot}$) with close merging neighbors, corroborating the notion that the tidal interaction is one of the physical origins of SOA. We also examine the correlation of SOA with the adjacent filament and find that halos closer to the filament show stronger SOA. Most interestingly, we discover for the first time that halos with the spin parallel to the filament experience most frequently the prograde-polar interaction (i.e., fairly perpendicular but still prograde interaction; spin--orbit angle $\sim$ 70$^{\circ}$). This instantly invokes the spin-flip event and the prograde-polar interaction will soon flip the spin of the halo to align it with the neighbor's orbital angular momentum. We propose that the SOA originates from the local cosmic flow along the anisotropic large-scale structure, especially that along the filament, and grows further by interactions with neighbors.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hidden Dark Matter from Starobinsky Inflation

The Starobinsky inflation model is one of the simplest inflation models that is consistent with the cosmic microwave background observations. In order to explain dark matter of the universe, we consider a minimal extension of the Starobinsky inflation model with introducing the dark sector which communicates with the visible sector only via the gravitational interaction. In Starobinsky inflation model, a sizable amount of dark-sector particle may be produced by the inflaton decay. Thus, a scalar, a fermion or a vector boson in the dark sector may become dark matter. We pay particular attention to the case with dark non-Abelian gauge interaction to make a dark glueball a dark matter candidate. In the minimal setup, we show that it is difficult to explain the observed dark matter abundance without conflicting observational constraints on the coldness and the self-interaction of dark matter. We propose scenarios in which the dark glueball, as well as other dark-sector particles, from the inflaton decay become viable dark matter candidates. We also discuss possibilities to test such scenarios.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Electroweak Dark Matter

In the absence of any hints of new physics in LHC, TeV dark matter candidates interacting through electroweak force (EWDM) are still highly motivated. We extend the Standard Model by adding an arbitrary SU(2) DM multiplet in non-chiral representation. In addition to the well-known real representation which has no coupling to the nuclei at tree level, the complex representation can lead to a new DM candidate providing that one includes a higher dimensional mass-splitting operator, which may survive the current direct detection constraints. Since the masses of gauge mediators are light compared to the dark particles, Sommerfeld effect is dominant and affects the value of annihilation cross-section in both the early universe and current time. We computed the relic abundance through freeze-out mechanism in order to determine the DM mass. Gamma ray fluxes in our galaxy and dwarf satellites provide a promising tool to probe EWDM theory. We confronted the four fermionic representations of the model with the latest astrophysical observations. It can be concluded that the model is not ruled out according to the current data, and it is accessible to future observations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Hunting super-heavy dark matter with ultra-high energy photons

Luis A. Anchordoqui, Corinne Berat, Mario E. Bertaina, Antonella Castellina, Olivier Deligny, Ralph Engel, Glennys R. Farrar, Piera L. Ghia, Dan Hooper, Oleg Kalashev, Mikhail Kuznetsov, Marcus Niechciol, Angela V. Olinto, Philipp Papenbreer, Lorenzo Perrone, Julian Rautenberg, Andres Romero-Wolf, Pierpaolo Savina, Jorge F. Soriano, Tonia M. Venters. At any epoch,...
Physicsarxiv.org

Two-photon exchange in leptophilic dark matter scenarios

Raghuveer Garani (INFN Florence), Federico Gasparotto, Pierpaolo Mastrolia, Henrik J. Munch (Padua U. and INFN, Padua), Sergio Palomares-Ruiz (IFIC, CSIC-Valencia U.), Amedeo Primo (Zurich U.) In leptophilic scenarios, dark matter interactions with nuclei, relevant for direct detection experiments and for the capture by celestial objects, could only occur via loop-induced...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Simulating Globular Clusters in Dark Matter Sub-Halos

A cosmological zoom-in simulation which leads to a Milky Way like halo is started at redshift 7. The initial dark matter distribution is augmented with globular star clusters, composed of 4 M_sun star particles, placed in the sub-halos on three different sets of orbits: in the range of 10\% and 1\% of the sub-halo virial radii, and, at the exact center of the sub-halos. The three sets of star clusters end with median orbital radii of 30, 5 and 16 kpc, losing about 2, 50 and 15\% of their mass, respectively and have very substantially different stellar kinematics beyond about 3 half mass radii. The clusters started at larger sub-halo radii have a velocity dispersion that declines to 15-25\% of the central value in the outer 5-20 half mass radius region. The clusters started at sub-halo centers have a rise in velocity dispersion beyond 3-5 half mass radii, some reaching values of twice the central velocity dispersion at 10 half mass radii. The sub-halo centered clusters tend to have isotropic velocity distributions at large radii, whereas the isolated ones have a region of radial oriented velocity ellipsoid.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards a method to anticipate dark matter signals with deep learning at the LHC

We study several simplified dark matter (DM) models and their signatures at the LHC using neural networks. We focus on the usual monojet plus missing transverse energy channel, but to train the algorithms we organize the data in 2D histograms instead of event-by-event arrays. This results in a large performance boost to distinguish between standard model (SM) only and SM plus new physics signals. We use the kinematic monojet features as input data which allow us to describe families of models with a single data sample. We found that the neural network performance does not depend on the simulated number of background events if they are presented as a function of $S/\sqrt{B}$, where $S$ and $B$ are the number of signal and background events per histogram, respectively. This provides flexibility to the method, since testing a particular model in that case only requires knowing the new physics monojet cross section. Furthermore, we also discuss the network performance under incorrect assumptions about the true DM nature. Finally, we propose multimodel classifiers to search and identify new signals in a more general way, for the next LHC run.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Dark Matter Fraction in z~1 Star-Forming Galaxies

We present a observational study of the dark matter fraction in 225 rotation supported star-forming galaxies at $z\approx 0.9$ having stellar mass range: $ 9.0 \leq log(M_* \ \mathrm{M_\odot}) \leq 11.0$ and star formation rate: $0.49 \leq log \left(SFR \ \mathrm{[M_{\odot}\ yr^{-1}]} \right) \leq 1.77$. This is a sub sample of KMOS redshift one spectroscopic survey (KROSS) previously studied by \citet{GS20}. The stellar masses ($M_*$) of these objects were previously estimated using mass-to-light ratios derived from fitting the spectral energy distribution of the galaxies. Star formation rates were derived from the H$_\alpha$ luminosities. The total gas masses ($M_{gas}$) are determined by scaling relations of molecular and atomic gas \citep[][respectively] {Tacconi2018, Lagos2011}. The dynamical masses ($M_{dyn}$) are directly derived from the rotation curves (RCs) at different scale lengths (effective radius: $R_e$, $\sim 2 \ R_e$ and $\sim 3 \ R_e$) and then the dark matter fractions ($f_{ DM }=1-M_{bar}/M_{dyn}$) at these radii are calculated. We report that at $z\sim 1$ only a small fraction ($\sim 5\%$) of our sample has a low ($< 20\%$) DM fraction within $\sim$ 2-3 $R_e$. The majority ($> 72\%$) of SFGs in our sample have dark matter dominated outer disks ($\sim 5-10$ kpc) in agreement with local SFGs. Moreover, we find a large scatter in the fraction of dark matter at a given stellar mass (or circular velocity) with respect to local SFGs, suggesting that galaxies at $z \sim 1$, a) span a wide range of stages in the formation of stellar disks, b) have diverse DM halo properties coupled with baryons.