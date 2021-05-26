After a full two years of testing … Instagram is developing its highly anticipated technology for anyone to touch

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. We've grown so accustomed to cloud services that it's kind of weird to think how in the good ol' pre-smartphone days we had to resort to memory cards, Bluetooth, and infrared readers to store and migrate data between different devices. Among all cloud storage services that revolve around photos, Google Photos shines as the brightest star, arguably offering the most complete experience. The ease of use, intuitive features, and most importantly, the unlimited free storage at a slightly reduced quality made it an unquestionable choice for many, including me. For years, I’ve methodically and religiously backed up all my precious photos and videos to Google Photos, relying on the fantastic cross-platform service to catalogue, index, and archive my photos. On top of that, I have tens of shared albums which are both populated by me and my significant other, enriching the Google Photos experience that much more. All was good in the world.