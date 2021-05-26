newsbreak-logo
After a full two years of testing … Instagram is developing its highly anticipated technology for anyone to touch

By Seth Sale
presstories.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to international press reports, the social networking site “Instagram” has decided to offer its expected technology to all users. Special technology site Engadget has decided to officially introduce the option to hide options to all its users on Instagram, after testing it for almost two years. Instagram has made...

Internetpetapixel.com

Anyone Can Hide Likes on Facebook and Instagram Now, But It’s a Choice

Facebook today announced that after extensive testing, it is rolling out the ability to hide likes on either Facebook or Instagram. However, the original plan to hide likes by default has changed, as the social media company is not turning the feature on by default. The social media company says...
Cell PhonesTampa Bay News Wire

4 Top Ways to Save Instagram Videos to Any Device

Instagram is one source of valuable and creative content. Today, not only can you create photos and videos for newsfeed, but you can also shoot Stories, record Reels, Live videos, IGTV just for creativity, or even to boost sales. OK, it doesn’t matter what format of videos you like most...
Beauty & Fashionapplemagazine.com

What is Instagram for business

With 1 billion users and 500 million daily active users worldwide, Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms for a very long time. It started out as just a platform that people used to share moments with their close friends and families but has evolved into a space that businesses and brands use with 25 million businesses and brands on Instagram. The popular app has helped a lot of businesses and there is even a store on Instagram where businesses can sell products. If you are new to the Instagram realm and want to use it for business but aren’t sure if you should, here are a few things that you should know about this very popular social media platform.
defpen

Researcher Finds Twitter Could Be Working On Facebook-Like Reactions

Twitter is reportedly working on reactions that could mirror those often found on apps like Facebook. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong found that app reactions could include “Likes,” “Cheer,” “Hmm,” “Sad” and “Haha.”. “The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are [works in progress] and shown as the generic...
InternetThe Verge

Instagram making changes to its algorithm after it was accused of censoring pro-Palestinian content

Facebook-owned Instagram has made changes to its algorithm after a group of its employees reportedly complained that pro-Palestinian content was not viewable for users during the conflict in Gaza. Instagram typically surfaces original content in its stories before reposted content, but will now begin to give equal weighting to both, the company confirmed to The Verge on Sunday.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Instagram users will soon be able to rely on WhatsApp to unlock features

Facebook owns some of the most popular smartphone apps in the world – from its own social network of the same name, Instagram and WhatsApp. After announcing plans to bring its messaging services together into one platform, we now have a hint as to what Facebook plans to take advantage of from its sprawling portfolio.
Android Police

How to find your recently uploaded pics on Google Photos, even if they date back many years

This story was originally published on Aug 18, 2018 and last updated on May 31, 2021. Although I love Google Photos and recommend it to all my friends, I recognize that the service isn't perfect. The user experience could be improved in a lot of ways; for example, the ability to order photos in different ways is missing — you get reverse chronological and that's it. If you're only backing up recent images as you take them, that's not an issue, but if you're uploading older photos, it becomes near impossible to find those images and edit, share, or make albums of them. You might scroll and scroll, try to search for the date if you remember it, and sometimes nothing works. There is one little trick though.
Android Police

Facebook Messenger is learning to follow system dark mode settings

After testing dark mode for a few months, Facebook Messenger rolled it out globally to all users in April 2019. Unfortunately, people had to manually turn it on or off in their app settings, meaning it couldn't follow your system preferences. This would have been particularly inconvenient for people who only turn on dark mode at night, for instance, as they would have to manually switch their Messenger settings as well. Thankfully, the app is starting to receive a new feature, allowing it to follow Android's global settings instead of manually having to fiddle with the app's color scheme.
pymnts

Twitter Adds Subscription Purchase Option To App Store Listing

Twitter has apparently revealed the pending launch of its subscription service, “Twitter Blue,” through the App Store, Hypebeast reported on Friday (May 28). According to the report, researcher Jane Manchun Wong posted photos on Twitter of the new feature, showing Twitter Blue in the App Store, where it’s listed as an in-app purchase option, offering “exclusive features” at a price of $2.99 per month. “For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer,” Wong said.
Internetgsmarena.com

Twitter is working on more tweet reactions, similar to Facebook

Twitter is apparently looking into implementing richer reaction option on its platform. The insider info comes courtesy of Jane Manchun Wong - the same researcher that has recently been tipping the internet about other Twitter features, like its verification program, Tip Jar and “Blue” paid subscription. There is even a glimpse of how these new reactions might look like. Currently only the "Hmm" and "Haha" reactions have proper icons. "Cheer" and "Sad" just use the "Like" icon.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Audio chat: Twitter’s Spaces are now also available via the browser

Talking instead of tweeting, Twitter makes its spaces available for the web. From now on you can call up and listen to the audio discussions on your mobile or on your desktop. Previously, this was only possible via the mobile apps for Android and iOS. As before, however, there are restrictions on who can open a space. Only a few, selected people with more than 600 followers can start conversations.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Simpl Website Builder

Simpl is one of the simplest website builders for mobile devices. It's easy to use and allows you to quickly publish a website for business or personal use. The app is available for free and provides full access to its tools and services for 14 days. During the trial period, you will be able to publish your site on the internet for free. After this, you will have to buy a hosting subscription to keep your website and to enjoy continued access to the app.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to add music to WhatsApp statuses

The WhatsApp States give us the option to upload photos as we would in Instagram Stories, in addition to giving us control to decide who can see them and who can not and also send texts. In this way, with WhatsApp Status we can upload stories to these states, from a simple text message to a photo, video, or even a GIF.
InternetPhone Arena

Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. We've grown so accustomed to cloud services that it's kind of weird to think how in the good ol' pre-smartphone days we had to resort to memory cards, Bluetooth, and infrared readers to store and migrate data between different devices. Among all cloud storage services that revolve around photos, Google Photos shines as the brightest star, arguably offering the most complete experience. The ease of use, intuitive features, and most importantly, the unlimited free storage at a slightly reduced quality made it an unquestionable choice for many, including me. For years, I’ve methodically and religiously backed up all my precious photos and videos to Google Photos, relying on the fantastic cross-platform service to catalogue, index, and archive my photos. On top of that, I have tens of shared albums which are both populated by me and my significant other, enriching the Google Photos experience that much more. All was good in the world.
Internet9to5Google

Google generalizes ‘Messages for web’ sign-in to ‘Device Pairing’

Save for Fi integration, the Messages for web experience hasn’t seen too many updates in recent years. The latest Google Messages for Android makes an odd tweak that renames the web client set-up process to “Device Pairing.”. In Messages 8.1, which is currently in beta, heading to the overflow menu...
InternetTrustedReviews

PSA: Google Photos unlimited, free storage ends tomorrow – June 1

For years Google welcomed iOS and Android users to its Photos app promising free, unlimited back-ups at good – if not original – quality. That comes to an end on Tuesday June 1. The previously announced new policy on photos and video uploads comes into effect tomorrow. From then on,...