Paddack (4-5) earned the win Friday against the Reds after giving up two runs on six hits and a walk while fanning 11 across five innings. Paddack gave up both of Cincinnati's runs, but he still delivered one of his best performances of the season and recorded a season high in strikeouts. He's now fanned at least six in four straight starts and has gone 2-2 with a 5.06 ERA in that stretch. His next turn on the rotation is slated to come next week at home against the Diamondbacks.