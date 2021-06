Tonight, the Sixers lost to the Hawks in Atlanta, 103-100. With tonight’s result, the series evened at 2-2. For the Sixers, the loss was due largely to an uncharacteristically poor offensive performance from Joel Embiid. Embiid was 4/20 from the field on the night and a staggering 0/12 after halftime. Dealing with the big man’s torn meniscus is obviously a night-to-night journey for the Sixers in the playoffs, as Embiid was visibly laboring and had no lift at all throughout the game. With less than ten seconds left and down one, Embiid whiffed on a potential go-ahead layup. It was just a brutal performance from Embiid that proved too difficult to overcome.