A five-year-old girl who was stuck in India without her parents during the Covid-19 pandemic has finally been reunited with her mother after 18 months. Johannah, 5, a resident of Australia and her India-origin parents were visiting her grandparents in Kerala in November 2019, when the parents left her to stay with them for a while. They could not have anticipated the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many international borders closed around March 2020. Despite repeated attempts by her parents, Drisya and Dilin, to bring her back through commercial and government-organised flights, all their efforts failed as flights...