Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Jack Black Speaks Out After ‘School of Rock’ Co-Star Kevin Clark’s Death

By Will Shepard
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipBf5_0aChkkgq00

One of the most incredible movies of the 2000s was School of Rock. It stood out for so many reasons, and became the anthem for so many kids across the world. Jack Black was the star of the movie and thrived in the role.

But, the movie would have been in shambles without the supporting cast around him. One of those co-stars was Kevin Clark. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, May 26, Clark passed away.

Clark played the rockstar drummer Freddy Jones in the School of Rock band that Jack Black’s character built. According to reports, he was riding his bicycle in Chicago when he was hit by a vehicle.

As soon as the star of the movie heard the news, he took to his social media. It is certainly apparent how heartbroken the actor is upon hearing the news.

“Devastating news,” Jack Black wrote. “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

He also included a pair of photos from the iconic movie in the post. One of the photos is from the classroom they used on set, and the other is much later in their lives. It serves as a reminder about how short life can be.

Jack Black’s Co-Star in‘School of Rock’ Passed Away After a Traffic Accident

After Clark was struck by the vehicle, he was rushed to a local Chicago hospital, TMZ reported. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained in the accident led to his death.

Jack Black’s co-star was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The Cook County Medical Examiner shared the gut-wrenching details of the actor’s passing.

Reports on the accident reveal other details from the tragic accident. According to the report, a 20-year-old woman was the driver of the vehicle that struck Clark. As of Wednesday afternoon, she has not been detained. She has, however, been given a citation as a result of the accident.

Per Clark’s sister, Jack Black’s co-star was riding his bike home early in the early hours of the morning. The medical response team was quickly on the scene and transported him to the hospital.

School of Rock was the only movie that Clark appeared in during his career. Nonetheless, he will be remembered forever for his work on the movie. Jack Black, for one, won’t forget his contributions to film anytime soon.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

100K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockstar#The School Of Rock#Rock Band#School Of Rock Co Star#School Of Rock Community#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Speaks Out on Being ‘Scared to Death’ After 14-Year Hiatus From Music

Even one of the most successful country music artists of all time can feel a little spooked about getting back into the music industry after years away. As of 2020, country superstar Garth Brooks is the only artist in music history to release nine albums that are all diamond status in the U.S. He is one of the world’s best-selling music artists and has sold over 170 million records.
Moviesenergy941.com

Jack Black And Ice Cube To Star In New Comedy

Jack Black and Ice Cube are teaming up for a new comedy. The film, titled Oh Hell No will follow Jack Black’s character Sherman, who falls in love with Ice Cube’s mom causing Cube to say “Oh hell no!”. This comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Page Six

Jack Black stops to take photos with high school graduates at LA park

Jack Black made a group of high school graduates’ day when he stopped to pose for photos with them at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Dressed in one of his signature dog T-shirts and khakis, the “School of Rock” star, 51, took a knee in front of seven La Quinta High School students, who wore their caps and gowns outside of Griffith Observatory.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube & Jack Black In Talks To Co-Star In "Oh Hell No" Film: Report

As fans await any news regarding a possible Friday film, Ice Cube has set his sights on a new role. Cube has previously spoken out about the delays, setbacks, and run-arounds he's been receiving in his quest to gift the world with another installment to the Friday franchise, but that hasn't stopped his hustle. The gangster rapper-turned-actor is continuing on with his silver screen career and Deadline reports that he's set to star in the Kitao Sakurai-directed film, Oh Hell No.
Moviesjioforme.com

When Jack Black falls for Ice Cube’s mom – / Film

Jack black Abandon children’s horror and jungle-filled adventures and fall in love again on the screen.Black is in talks to star together Ice cube In the next Sony comedy movie It is a such a fool, Appropriate phrases and titles for what sounds like a nasty plot. News broke via...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

School of Rock star Brian Falduto says he struggled to come out after film’s release: ‘I was so far in denial’

School of Rock star Brian Falduto has said he struggled to come out for years after appearing in the film as a child actor. Appearing in an interview on the Cooper & Anthony radio show, Falduto – who played the character Billy opposite Jack Black’s Dewey Finn – explained that he ended up internalising the homophobia directed towards him while he was at school. “I didn’t come out til my senior year of college,” he revealed. “I was in so much denial. Think about it, when I was in the 5th grade this movie came out, I got called...
MoviesGamespot

Borderlands Movie Photos Show Off Kevin Hart's Roland, Jack Black's Claptrap

More new images from the set of the upcoming Borderlands movie have given us our first look at several characters, including Kevin Hart's Roland, Jack Black's Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt's Tiny Tina, Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu's Krieg, and Jamie Lee Curtis's Dr. Patricia Tannis. The photos arrived in tweets from Curtis herself, as well as Borderlands creator Randy Pitchford. They follow one teaser image that Curtis posted earlier in the week, showing Cate Blanchett as Lilith.
Minoritiescinemaexpress.com

Kim's Convenience star Jean Yoon speaks out on racist storylines and lack of diversity in writers' room

Yet another Kim's Convenience star has spoken out about her negative experience while working on the show. A week after Simu Liu's statements about the abrupt ending of the show in its fifth season, lack of diversity among the producers and behind-the-scene conflicts, Liu's co-star Jean Yoon has spoken out about her experience citing that there were "overtly racist" storylines that were cut from the final season.
Minoritiesscoopnest.com

jack black

"As enslaved people in America working in the fields we didn’t sing about the River Gambia, the River Volta, the River Niger from where the slave trade picked us. We sang about the River Jordan." How music became integral to Black Hebrew Israelite culture. Nick Ferrari clashes with Black Lives...
Celebritieslehren.com

Sushant’s Co-star Karanveer Misses Him Before His Death Anniversary

Last year on 14th June 2020, late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and mysterious untimely demise shocked entire bollywood and television industry and also left a huge void in his closest friends lives and so in a recent interview Sushant’s co-star Karanveer misses him before his death anniversary. In...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Star Lands New TV Role After Character's Death

A Lucifer fan-favorite has lined up his next project. Lucifer viewers were crushed when Kevin Alejandro's Detective Dan Espinoza was killed off in Season 5, Part 2, but luckily the actor has picked his next project. The Wrap reports that Alejandro will be starring in a limited series adaptation of the 2018 novel Life During Wartime, which tells the story of Jim Vargas, a man dealing with PTSD and survivor's guilt after his brother dies on 9/11.