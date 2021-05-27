Jack Black Speaks Out After ‘School of Rock’ Co-Star Kevin Clark’s Death

One of the most incredible movies of the 2000s was School of Rock. It stood out for so many reasons, and became the anthem for so many kids across the world. Jack Black was the star of the movie and thrived in the role.

But, the movie would have been in shambles without the supporting cast around him. One of those co-stars was Kevin Clark. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, May 26, Clark passed away.

Clark played the rockstar drummer Freddy Jones in the School of Rock band that Jack Black’s character built. According to reports, he was riding his bicycle in Chicago when he was hit by a vehicle.

As soon as the star of the movie heard the news, he took to his social media. It is certainly apparent how heartbroken the actor is upon hearing the news.

“Devastating news,” Jack Black wrote. “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

He also included a pair of photos from the iconic movie in the post. One of the photos is from the classroom they used on set, and the other is much later in their lives. It serves as a reminder about how short life can be.

Jack Black’s Co-Star in‘School of Rock’ Passed Away After a Traffic Accident

After Clark was struck by the vehicle, he was rushed to a local Chicago hospital, TMZ reported. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained in the accident led to his death.

Jack Black’s co-star was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The Cook County Medical Examiner shared the gut-wrenching details of the actor’s passing.

Reports on the accident reveal other details from the tragic accident. According to the report, a 20-year-old woman was the driver of the vehicle that struck Clark. As of Wednesday afternoon, she has not been detained. She has, however, been given a citation as a result of the accident.

Per Clark’s sister, Jack Black’s co-star was riding his bike home early in the early hours of the morning. The medical response team was quickly on the scene and transported him to the hospital.

School of Rock was the only movie that Clark appeared in during his career. Nonetheless, he will be remembered forever for his work on the movie. Jack Black, for one, won’t forget his contributions to film anytime soon.