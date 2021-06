The first official day of summer is a couple days away, and Texas’ power grid is already under strain. ERCOT, the operators of this strained power grid, asked Texans this week to set their thermostats at 78 degrees to help conserve electricity and prevent rolling blackouts. My sense of the Texan spirit is that, as a rule, we don’t enjoy being told what to do. I also think most of us really value a humming air conditioner in the summertime, when it’s 95 degrees outside with a heat index that wouldn’t seem out of place on the surface of the Sun. Throw in suspicions that the people running ERCOT aren’t joining in the collective sacrifice of sweating it out on behalf of our woeful infrastructure, and I’d imagine many of us aren’t too eager to comply with the agency’s suggestion.