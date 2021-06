FRONTENAC, Kan. – The Frontenac Raiders are aiming for their third state championship since 2016. “We know what our goals are and what we need to do to get there,” says head coach Cassie Rhuems, who has led the Raiders to titles in 2016 and 2019, “We’re going out there with the mentality that we’re bringing it back, so that’s what we’re going to do.”