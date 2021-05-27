Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

FAMILY TRAVEL 5 | Planning a getaway with the grandkids

Texarkana Gazette
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long stretch of not being able to visit with grandkids, many grandparents are eager to share an adventure with the younger generation. Here are five ideas to consider when planning a trip with your favorite young people. 1. Where now?. Planning a trip together can be a great...

www.texarkanagazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Family Travel#Familytravel Com#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Spears Travel to Give Tips to Plan a Great Vacation

If you have cabin fever and are ready for a great adventure after being locked in your home in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bartlesville Public Library has the event for you. You can join the BPL for a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, June 15, at 3:00...
TravelTravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Spontaneous and Unexpected Getaways

The spontaneous and unexpected getaway was pretty much nonexistent in 2020. However, that type of travel is making a surging comeback as more and restrictions are lifted and places begin to fully reopen. Having the impulse to pack up and go somewhere and then following through with it is such...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Half of Americans planning to travel this summer

The Europ Assistance 2021 Holiday Barometer found that there was a dip in Americans interested in traveling this summer compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Europ Assistance is the parent company of travel insurance provider Generali Global Assistance. The Holiday Barometer is based on a survey of 1,000 Americans. The...
Travelarchitecturaldigest.com

9 Picturesque Getaways for the Whole Family

A great resort—a place you dream about checking into again and again—isn’t easy to find, but a property that’s incredible and family-friendly at the same time is even harder to come by. In an ideal world, it’s a self-encompassing getaway that offers entertainment for both kids and adults, hits all...
Family Relationshipsnewsoforange.com

Planning a family vacation can test your family

I’m taking a week off in August, to go to the beach. It will be the first vacation in four years for me and my wife. What may first have been from habit, quickly revealed itself as a blunder: we tried to plan this as a family. We have three kids. When they were young, where we went, when we went, and who and what went with us to the beach were decisions made — sometimes dictated — by my wife and I.
Cincinnati, OHFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Time-specific tickets make planning for travel trickier

Timed ticketing is still a pandemic reality at some entertainment and activity venues, and that can present a challenge for out-of-towners. To celebrate my husband's birthday a few weeks ago, we agreed on a weekend trip to Cincinnati. I'm generally a planner and quickly began looking online to get a feel for ticket pricing and logistics.
Travelredtri.com

5 Reasons to Plan a Family Trip to Smugglers’ Notch

Need the perfect place to recharge, relax and reconnect with your family? Head to Smugglers’ Notch, a charming resort nestled in the gorgeous Green Mountains of Vermont. Located under an hour away from Burlington, it’s a true escape for families of all sizes and kids of all ages. Every season brings the fun. Ski, snowshoe and tube your way through winter. And when summer rolls around, dive into amazing pools and take your pick of outdoor activities. It’s no surprise that loyal visitors continue to return year after year!
TravelMcAlester News

LOCKWOOD: Avoid scams when planning summer travel

We heard of many scams taking place during COVID-19 in 2020, however scams continue especially as the tourism industry begins to recover from the impact of COVID-19. You may get a call, a text message, or a flyer in the mail. Or maybe you may see an online ad promising free or low-cost vacations. Scammers and dishonest people are often behind these offers. You may end up paying hidden fees — or worse: after you pay, you might find out it’s all a scam. The Federal Trade Commission offers the tips below to avoid travel scams.
San Francisco, CAdeepwatermusings.com

Do You Have a Travel Plan?

You are planning a cross country trip to California from your home in Pennsylvania. You and your family pack your bags, take the dog to the kennel, put a temporary stop on your mail and newspaper, and do all the things necessary to prepare for a three-week trip. At the...
Travelspectrumlocalnews.com

AAA offers advice for people planning to travel this season

Many families will be planning on taking a trip this summer since school for many kids ends this week and COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop. AAA is expecting that more than 47.7 million Americans will hit the road or take to the skies for the Independence Day holiday. The agency is expecting travel to be nearly fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
Travelnewspressnow.com

Some moving travel plans from sea to land

As cruise companies work to meet safety protocols that would allow them to set sail again, some people are shifting their travel plans from water to land. For the past month, cruise lines in the United States have been making test runs to see if they can meet Centers for Disease Control protocols for COVID-19 safety. So far, the test rides have resulted in positive cases once the boat docked, which has kept the cruise industry stalled and customers at bay.
Travelgadventures.com

5 ways solo travel helps you meet new people

After a long stretch of hampered travel freedom, many of us are itching to get back out into the world. Not only do we want to see places beyond our own backyard, but we’re eager to see some fresh faces. That brings us to one of the greatest benefits of travel in general: meeting new people. We crave connecting with others, but going about it can be daunting for singles and solo travellers. And so, we’ve gathered our top five ways small group travel helps foster greater connections with your fellow travellers, your local guide and the people you meet along the way.
Travelhometownsource.com

Luxury travel is booking fast

As the United States emerges from the darkest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Europe and Canada following closely behind, each day’s news is full of announcements of border re-openings and restart dates for flights, tours, and cruises. Vaccinated travelers can now visit much of Europe, with more to follow suit in the coming weeks. Cruises in North American waters have restarted, and ocean cruises from American ports will begin later in June. While testing and vaccination reporting requirements remain in effect, the opportunities for travelers continue to expand. Unsurprisingly, as I’ve discussed in previous columns, demand for travel has exploded – one of my colleagues noted, ironically, that travel capacity shortages are the new toilet paper shortages of 2021…and 2022, and even 2023.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Travel agency meets demand for long getaways

New York travel agency Embark Beyond identified a trend that began around three weeks ago, when European countries started opening borders. Embark's first long-term stay in Europe was booked on June 1, followed by another two the following week, and four last week. This week, the agency is working on six long-term stays in Europe, said Jack Ezon, Embark's founder and managing partner.
Beauty & FashionEssence

10 Travel Essentials Every Curly Girl Needs To Keep Packed In Their Luggage This Summer For Weekend Getaways

To a curly girl, traveling with curl necessities is a must. It’s true — curly girls can pack light too. It’s that time of the year again where our melanin skin glows in the sun (while wearing our favorite SPF, of course) and our natural hair soaks up all of the moisture and hydration it needs to remain healthy and defined. Whether you’re tripping to luscious crystal blue waters and mountainous ranges with tranquil views, or heading to your favorite getaway location for some much-needed relaxation and bonding time with your family or circle of friends –– your regimen of curl products can always follow.
Family Relationshipsmyflr.org

Plan More Fun as a Family

A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. COVID has been such a major killjoy when it comes to having fun in families. Many of us had traditions in place and things we enjoyed doing together that we simply weren’t able to do. Dr....
Texas StatePosted by
FMX 94.5

A Return to Joy; Planning Travel in Texas

I won't drive further than 100 miles away from Lubbock, and I won't drive on the highway at night. I am not sure from whence my terror of the road comes from, I've never been in any major car accident. Perhaps its my astigmatism, even corrected I still see signage a little wiggly. I've attempted it, the night drive, the far away drive, and every time I've immediately pulled over, my heart racing and sweat pouring from my face frozen stiff with fear. Anything that could render me calm enough to drive would also impair my ability to drive, so it's just not a "good fit" so to speak.
Truckee, CASierra Sun

Brian Formisano: Get your vacation on with financially smart getaway planning

Aloha Truckee! It’s time again for World Hula Week and the spectacular Merrie Monarch festival in Hilo, Hawaii. While you may not be able to attend the traditional hula event starting today, Thursday, June 24, you may be thinking about having a fun getaway from Truckee to the Aloha State very soon. Here are a couple of money saving ideas to make your next Hawaiian getaway a fun luau adventure.