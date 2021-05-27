FAMILY TRAVEL 5 | Planning a getaway with the grandkids

After a long stretch of hampered travel freedom, many of us are itching to get back out into the world. Not only do we want to see places beyond our own backyard, but we’re eager to see some fresh faces. That brings us to one of the greatest benefits of travel in general: meeting new people. We crave connecting with others, but going about it can be daunting for singles and solo travellers. And so, we’ve gathered our top five ways small group travel helps foster greater connections with your fellow travellers, your local guide and the people you meet along the way.