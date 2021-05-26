Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southern Pines, NC

Guy L. Bailey Jr.

pilot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Loey Bailey Jr., 90, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in Pinehurst. Guy was a salesman, a singer, a raconteur and the life of every party he attended. A native North Carolinian, Guy often said “I was born in my mama's pantaloons” on the way to the hospital in Whiteville in November 1930. He was raised in Fair Bluff by his parents, Orpah Koonce and Guy Loey Bailey. Guy was predeceased by his infant son, Guy Bailey III; his sister, Sarah Moore; and his grandson Guy Preston Bailey.

www.thepilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Southern Pines, NC
City
Bailey, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wade, NC
Southern Pines, NC
Obituaries
City
Pinehurst, NC
State
Florida State
Pinehurst, NC
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bailey#Preston Bailey#Atlanta#The U S Army#The Pa Pa Club#The Men S Room#Skyr#Afa#Firsthealth Hospice#Boles Funeral Home#East Carolina University#Husband#North Carolinian#Karlsruhe#Loris#Charleston#Montclair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Pinehurst, NCvopnc.org

Carry the Torch with Pinehurst Police

Join the Village of Pinehurst Police Department for the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina. This longstanding tradition raises awareness and funds for Special Olympic athletes in our area. The Torch Run will take place Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Not just a run, participants...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Letter: A Big Thank You

Moore County Choral Society just completed a very successful online auction, and we want to sincerely thank all those who bid, and for the many individual donations received. Special thanks to the following area businesses which have helped ensure the continuance of choral music in Moore County: U.S. Kids Golf Academy at Longleaf Golf and Family Club; Pinehurst CC No. 8; Forest Creek Golf Club; Pinewild Country Club; Talamore Golf Resort; Southern Pines Golf Club; Fred Ridge Dentistry; Lisi’s Italian Restaurant; 195 American Fusion Cuisine Restaurant; Theo’s Tavern; The Market Place; The Hair Cottage; The Village Wine Shop; Triangle Wine; Whistle Stop Printing; Jennifer B Family Photography; Golf Professional Charlaine Hirst; Eve Avery Boutique; Body Harmony Southern Pines; Southern Pines Growler Company; Seamstress Linda Krietz; The Design Market; Lowes Foods; Vieta Dermatology; Bikram Yoga of Southern Pines; and the North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

The Lodge: Village Critiques Pinehurst Hotel Design, Parking Plans

Before considering the rezoning request associated with a new 34-room hotel on Pinehurst Resort’s campus, village leaders want a better idea of how the facility will affect already overburdened parking. Plans for the proposed Lodge at Pinehurst underwent an initial review by the Pinehurst Village Council on Tuesday night. The...
Pinehurst, NCsandhills.edu

Statue Dedicated at the Sandhills Hoke Center

The inspiring legacy of Mary Kemp Thomas was celebrated under sunny skies on Wednesday, May 5, as a new sculpture dedicated in her honor was unveiled at the Sandhills Community College Hoke Center. Thomas is recognized as the first Sandhills Community College graduate, earning a high school equivalency certificate in...
Southern Pines, NCsandhillssentinel.com

‘Votercade’ held in Southern Pines

A “votercade” was held in Southern Pines on Saturday. The Moore County NAACP and the Transformative Justice Coalition hosted the event “to honor the legacy of John Lewis by making sure that all citizens’ voices are heard by way of the ballot.”. During the event on the National John Lewis...
Seven Lakes, NCthesevenlakesinsider.com

Seven Lakes Dentist Awards Scholarships

An O’Neal School student has been named the winner of the sixth annual Seven Lakes Family Dentistry Scholarship. Molly Kuzma, a senior at The O’Neal School, received a $1,500 college scholarship. Two other finalists were also awarded scholarships. Anna Jones, from Pinecrest High School, received a $1,000 award. Ava Wellener,...
Southern Pines, NCFayetteville Observer

Soldier with Southern Pines ties featured in new Army animated series

An aviation soldier with ties to Southern Pines is featured in a new Army animated series released on YouTube last week. “The Calling” was launched “to help close the relatability gap between Generation Z and America’s largest military branch,” according to a news release about the series. Generation Z are...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Sandhills Area Bridge Results

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, NC. Call the Center direct at (910) 240-2508 or the Club Manager, Bill McClelland at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, non-smoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Pinehurst, NChomeofgolf.com

CVB Forms Partnership With Renowned Golf Instructor Nick Bradley

PINEHURST, NC (MAY 11, 2021) – The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) today announced a partnership with renowned golf instructor, Nick Bradley, to produce golf tips exclusively for the Home of American Golf. The CVB will assist Bradley in promotion and exposure for the Traditions Golf Academy at Forest Creek where Bradley was named the director of instruction last fall.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Hack Attack: Pipeline Shutdown Sparks Run on Gas

The temporary shutdown of a vital multistate fuel pipeline set off a gasoline-buying frenzy in Moore County, leaving many local stores with empty pumps on Tuesday. Service along the 5,500-mile pipeline, which is used to transport nearly half of all fuel consumed on the East Coast, was suspended Friday after its operator, Colonial Pipeline, was hit with a ransomware attack. The shutdown led Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in North Carolina on Monday afternoon.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Sandhills Best Bets

Linden Lodge Foundation, a local nonprofit agency serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, presents the Awareness Road Rally fundraiser on Saturday, May 15. Teams in their vehicles will leave at scheduled times from Sandhills Alliance Church to start their quest through Moore County and the surrounding area to discover interesting places they never knew existed.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Articles of Faith

The Sisterhood of Stone Chapel is having its annual Women’s Conference May 14-15. The guest preachers for these services are Pastor Janice Martin (Friday) and Apostle Andria Weeks (Saturday). Services are at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The church is located at 2236 U.S. 15-501 in Carthage. Christian Science. “Mortals and Immortals”...