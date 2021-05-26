Guy L. Bailey Jr.
Guy Loey Bailey Jr., 90, died Monday, April 26, 2021, in Pinehurst. Guy was a salesman, a singer, a raconteur and the life of every party he attended. A native North Carolinian, Guy often said “I was born in my mama's pantaloons” on the way to the hospital in Whiteville in November 1930. He was raised in Fair Bluff by his parents, Orpah Koonce and Guy Loey Bailey. Guy was predeceased by his infant son, Guy Bailey III; his sister, Sarah Moore; and his grandson Guy Preston Bailey.www.thepilot.com