Pike & Pint Patio Project

In addition to growing a certified-organic heirloom-variety apple orchard on their historic 50-acre farm in Chimacum, Washington, Finnriver Farm & Cidery co-owners Keith and Crystie Kisler, co-owner Eric Jorgensen, head cidermaker Andrew Byers, and crew farm and ferment on the acreage. They grow organic veggies and fruits, which in turn are sold at local farmer’s markets and through Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA. They even operate a grainery — growing and milling their own wheat crops into organic flours, which Port Townsend bakers and restaurants appreciate. Finnriver is also a certified B corporation, meaning that a positive impact on society, workers, the community and the environment are no less important goals than generation of profit. Since it’s our weekly Money cider flight, and we received a new shipment of Finnriver cider — welcome to Peaks and Pints Monday Cider Flight: Finnriver.