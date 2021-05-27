Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Pike & Pint Patio Project

voiceofalexandria.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter an extremely challenging year in the restaurant business, a local restaurant is going ahead with plans to renovate their inside and outside; complete with an impact patio. Pike & Pint owner Kent Kopp talks with VOA's Joe Korkowski about the project.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Pike Pint Patio Project#Voa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestyleColorado Springs Independent

Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center

The new Pikes Peak Summit Visitors Center is preparing to open to the public on June 24. “We spent a lot of time really organizing it,” said Alan Reed, a principal with GWWO Architects. “I think it will be much cleaner looking, and certainly going into the building, the first view from the top of the stairs is a wonderful view. The north overlook is incredible. We spent a lot of time thinking about those places where people could get by themselves and experience the peak alone. That’s what’s magical about this place.”
Restaurantsmomcollective.com

The 419 Patio Guide

Is there anything better? Whether you hit one up during the day in the hot sun, or at night when it starts to get a little cooler. There is something about being on a patio with friends and family that just feels like heaven. It gives you a chance to relax, to enjoy the beautiful weather, and to let loose a little bit. Here is a guide to some amazing spots that you can visit for some yummy cocktails, fantastic food, gorgeous views, and fun entertainment!
Drinksbosquecountyblast.com

Cigars and wine on the patio

Nothing goes better together than dads, cigars and wine. This Sunday, June 20th, folks can head on up to the Red Caboose Winery in Meridian and enjoy all of the above. The event features the winery's Double Gold Medal-winning 2011 Merlot with Macanudo Cafe Hyde Park handmade imported cigars. These particular cigars are the top […]
Food & Drinkssiouxfalls.business

5 new patios to explore

While patio season is off to a hot start, they’re still in high demand as people shed their COVID chains and enjoy spending worry-free time in the company of friends surrounded by strangers. We’ve found five new patios to enjoy, and we’ll be bringing you a second round later this...
Milford, PApikecountycourier.com

Pike’s Peek

No one was able to correctly identify the clue in last week’s Peek. The detail may be found at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Broad Street in Milford.
Food & Drinksana-white.com

Patio Planters

A friend of mine asked me to build her a patio enclosure for her restaurant, but she wasn't sure what she wanted. I suggested modified planter boxes as they were easy to make and the supplies could be purchased locally. After the planters were painted, my friend was thrilled with the final look and she is constantly being complimented on how pretty they are. Thanks for the free plans Ana!
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Puzzles & Pints Event

MURRAY - A new event is happening downtown on Thursday, June 17. Puzzles & Pints presented by Hop Hound Brew Pub and Murray Main Street will be a fun-filled evening involving specialty beer tastings and enjoying time with friends completing custom designed Murray puzzles. “Murray Main Street is thrilled to...
Gardeningfox5atlanta.com

Tips on summer succulents with Pike Nurseries

Succulents are a popular choice with gardeners for two simple reasons: they're beautiful to look at and nearly indestructible. Rena at Pike Nurseries shares the basics of growing these easy-to-care-for beauties this summer.
Webster Groves, MOsaucemagazine.com

8 Webster Groves patios to chill on

First, we talked about patios in South City. Then, we went out to Chesterfield. Now, we meet in the middle, where Webster Groves’ small footprint is more than made up for with some truly chill patios. In this part of town, whether you want pizza, beer, coffee, wine, dessert, or just some snacks, there’s a place for you.
East Greenwich, RIeastgreenwichnews.com

Patio Looks to Keep Larger Footprint

The Zoning Board heard why the restaurant want to be exempt from town rules. After two and a half hours of sometimes emotional testimony, the Zoning Board Tuesday night continued the public hearing to July 27 on The Patio’s request to formally change from a cozy 21-seat indoor restaurant to a more commodious 42-seat all-outdoor restaurant, trading the current tent for a permanent pergola.
Saginaw, MNtinyhousetalk.com

Rustic Tiny House For $9,500

This is a rustic tiny house for $9,500 out of Saginaw, Minnesota. It’s listed via Jesse C. on the Tiny House Marketplace. Don’t miss other unique and affordable tiny homes kind of like this for sale, join our FREE Tiny Houses For Sale Newsletter for more!. Rustic Tiny House For...
Home & Gardenmwcinc.com

Replacing Patio Doors

How to Know When It’s Time to Replace Your Sliding Patio Door. Windows and their lifespan get a lot of attention. After all, most houses have more windows than they do sliding doors, so window problems are a lot more obvious. However, sliding patio doors are just as important to your home’s comfort, appearance, and functionality.
Drinkspeaksandpints.com

Peaks and Pints Pilot Program: Summer Ciders On The Fly

Summertime. For some, that means time to slow down, fire up the grill, stroll through free street fairs, maybe make out in the back of a car at the drive-in. Not Peaks & Pints. Summer is an adventure. This year we’re playing hard and going large — from Snowboarding on Mount Hood, to paddling the Wentachee River, from conquering the rugged Washington coast, to unwinding in a tree house. And we’re bring hard cider with us. In fact, since it’s Monday and we feature a to-go cider on this day of the week, our flight today encompasses the cider we’re bring with us on our summer adventures. Stop by our craft beer and cider bar, bottle shop and restaurant, grab the Peaks and Pints Pilot Program: Summer Ciders On The Fly and head out on an adventure.
Home & GardenFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Which outdoor vacuum is good for patios?

You might be used to raking the leaves or mowing the lawn, but what about vacuuming your patio?. Patios are easy to forget during the indoor cleaning process because they are out of sight, out of mind. Give your patio the vacuum treatment, and you’ll be left wondering why you didn’t do it sooner.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Outdoor summer recital at Pike Place

Music on Grant Studios will present a student recital 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Pike Place, located at Pike and Washington streets in downtown Crawfordsville. More than 40 students from ages 5 and up to adults will participate. Featured instrument solos will be pianos, guitars, voice, trumpet, trombone, baritone, saxophones, piccolo, flute, drum set, violins, cellos, double bass and ukulele.
Lifestylefloridadesign.com

Patio Party

Take hanging out to the next level in the Le Jardin Sundure hammock from Garden Fun. Fire it up in style with Officine Gullo’s OG BBQ100. Crafted from stainless steel with brass accents, this glam grill can be finished in a variety of bespoke colors. You’ll be made in the...
Chimacum, WApeaksandpints.com

Peaks and Pints Monday Cider Flight: Finnriver

In addition to growing a certified-organic heirloom-variety apple orchard on their historic 50-acre farm in Chimacum, Washington, Finnriver Farm & Cidery co-owners Keith and Crystie Kisler, co-owner Eric Jorgensen, head cidermaker Andrew Byers, and crew farm and ferment on the acreage. They grow organic veggies and fruits, which in turn are sold at local farmer’s markets and through Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA. They even operate a grainery — growing and milling their own wheat crops into organic flours, which Port Townsend bakers and restaurants appreciate. Finnriver is also a certified B corporation, meaning that a positive impact on society, workers, the community and the environment are no less important goals than generation of profit. Since it’s our weekly Money cider flight, and we received a new shipment of Finnriver cider — welcome to Peaks and Pints Monday Cider Flight: Finnriver.