Two-time Giro Donne winner Annemiek van Vleuten will skip the 2021 edition of the ten-day race to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Van Vleuten won the Giro Donne, formally the Giro Rosa, in 2019 and 2018 and was set to win again in 2020 when a late-race crash took her out of the race. At the time of the crash, Van Vleuten was leading the general classification by almost two minutes with two stages remaining, the penultimate stage being a mountain top finish that had the Dutch riders name all over it.