This past year has seen disruption unfold across almost all sectors as many people had to pivot the way they work and live. One pivot that was trending before the pandemic and largely exacerbated by it was the move towards business ownership by more and more individuals. In fact, our team at Austin-based ZenBusiness, a one-stop-shop to form, run and grow a business, recently announced that more than 100,000 micro businesses have been formed using the platform since the onset of the pandemic — an increase of more than 300 percent — allowing these individuals to transition to full time entrepreneurship and follow their dreams.