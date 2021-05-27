Cancel
MLB

James Kaprielian helps A's beat Mariners to avert sweep

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJames Kaprielian continued to pitch brilliantly as a fill-in starter and Matt Olson clubbed his 13th home run of the season Wednesday afternoon to allow the Oakland Athletics to salvage one win in their three-game series against the visiting Seattle Mariners with a 6-3 victory. Seth Brown continued his hot...

