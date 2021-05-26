Joan M. Wiatrak

Joan Marie Wiatrak, 85, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was married to John Gerald Wiatrak in 1961 after graduating with her master’s degree from Purdue University in 1957. She was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Brazil, Ind., to the late Lawrence and Ida Ball. Joan had a long and successful real estate career before retiring to Pinehurst, where she enjoyed tutoring local school children. An avid bridge player and director, she and John cruised all over the world for 20 years, directing the onboard bridge games.