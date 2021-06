We recently celebrated teacher and school nurse and principal appreciation days. Our family felt grateful not only for these rock stars, but also for all the other amazing professionals who make Moore County Schools such a beautiful place to be: the coaches and bus drivers and teaching assistants and support staff; the administrators and officers and cafeteria workers and custodians; those who, though they may disagree, serve with equal dedication and passion on our board of education; and a professional our entire team has come to deeply love and respect — a man our children simply call “Dr. Bob.”