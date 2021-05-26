Cancel
Osakis, MN

Obituary - Clarice Massmann, 86

voiceofalexandria.com
 16 days ago

Clarice Massmann,age 86 of Osakis passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Lakeside Lodge care facility in Osakis, MN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis with burial at the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation hours are from 4 – 7 pm, beginning with a Christian Mothers rosary at 3:30 pm and Parish Prayers at 6:30 pm, all at the Immaculate Conception Church. There will be an hour visitation before the service Sat. at the church as well.

