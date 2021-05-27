Cancel
Politics

Potsdam Public Library resuming inter-library loan services June 1

By Books And Authors
nny360.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM — After more than a year-long closure and completion of initial phases of a major renovation, the Potsdam Public Library is nearing a full reopening. Starting June 1, the library will resume curbside pickup services for inter-library loans. Holds can be placed through the North Country Library System website, ncls.org. Potsdam pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the garden entrance on the building’s west side. During poor weather events, pickup will be just inside the building near the Friends of the Library bookstore.

www.nny360.com
