Potsdam Public Library resuming inter-library loan services June 1
POTSDAM — After more than a year-long closure and completion of initial phases of a major renovation, the Potsdam Public Library is nearing a full reopening. Starting June 1, the library will resume curbside pickup services for inter-library loans. Holds can be placed through the North Country Library System website, ncls.org. Potsdam pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the garden entrance on the building’s west side. During poor weather events, pickup will be just inside the building near the Friends of the Library bookstore.www.nny360.com