Ohio man arrested in Oneonta on sex crimes charges

An Ohio man wanted on charges related to sex crimes with a minor was arrested Tuesday, May 25, in Oneonta, according to New York State Police. Kyle J. Vansteensburg, 29, of Cleveland, was wanted by the Cuyohoga County Sheriff’s Office for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was one of 27 men ages 21 to 61 arrested in an undercover sting operation led in August by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, known as Operation Moving Target.