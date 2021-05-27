Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton, NY

Walton Theatre to reopen this weekend

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P21WN_0aChjZxw00
Denielle Cazzolla | The Daily Star The Walton Theatre, at 31 Gardiner Place in Walton, is shown Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Movies will return to Walton this weekend, according to the organization that manages the Walton Theatre.

Rehabilitation Support Services Inc., which provides rehabilitation and recovery services to individuals with psychiatric and substance use disorders, announced the Walton Theatre will reopen over the Memorial Day weekend, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the venue to close its doors to the public.

The opening weekend will feature the showing of “Cruella,” a Disney film starring Emma Stone that will open nationwide Friday.

According to a media release, RSS "has put a host of protocols in place to ensure the safety of both patrons and employees." The entire venue, from the lobby to the seating and bathroom areas, has been disinfected, and a MERV air filtration system has been installed through the efforts of the village of Walton, which owns the building.

A sanitization station has been set up in the lobby and plexiglass barriers have been mounted in the concession area. The lobby and theatre seating have been reconfigured to enable social distancing, and masks are required to be worn until patrons are seated, the release said.

“On behalf of myself and the board, we’re extremely pleased to be able to reopen the Walton Theatre,” Walton Mayor Edward Snow Sr. said in the release. “We’re excited to provide the public with an opportunity to come together to enjoy great entertainment, and just as importantly, to help restore the spirit of community that makes Walton a special place.”

To further enhance safety protocols, RSS is in the process of developing an online ticketing system that will minimize interactions between patrons and employees. Updates on the launch of that system will be provided on the Walton Theatre’s Facebook page and website, the release said. For now, tickets may be purchased by calling the Walton Theatre at 607-865-NOTV (6688) or at the door.

THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
967
Followers
156
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walton Theatre#Cruella#Rss#Merv#The Walton Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 mln

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program. Biden's government-wide push to accelerate vaccinations was paying off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....