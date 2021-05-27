Walton Theatre to reopen this weekend

Denielle Cazzolla | The Daily Star The Walton Theatre, at 31 Gardiner Place in Walton, is shown Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Movies will return to Walton this weekend, according to the organization that manages the Walton Theatre.

Rehabilitation Support Services Inc., which provides rehabilitation and recovery services to individuals with psychiatric and substance use disorders, announced the Walton Theatre will reopen over the Memorial Day weekend, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the venue to close its doors to the public.

The opening weekend will feature the showing of “Cruella,” a Disney film starring Emma Stone that will open nationwide Friday.

According to a media release, RSS "has put a host of protocols in place to ensure the safety of both patrons and employees." The entire venue, from the lobby to the seating and bathroom areas, has been disinfected, and a MERV air filtration system has been installed through the efforts of the village of Walton, which owns the building.

A sanitization station has been set up in the lobby and plexiglass barriers have been mounted in the concession area. The lobby and theatre seating have been reconfigured to enable social distancing, and masks are required to be worn until patrons are seated, the release said.

“On behalf of myself and the board, we’re extremely pleased to be able to reopen the Walton Theatre,” Walton Mayor Edward Snow Sr. said in the release. “We’re excited to provide the public with an opportunity to come together to enjoy great entertainment, and just as importantly, to help restore the spirit of community that makes Walton a special place.”

To further enhance safety protocols, RSS is in the process of developing an online ticketing system that will minimize interactions between patrons and employees. Updates on the launch of that system will be provided on the Walton Theatre’s Facebook page and website, the release said. For now, tickets may be purchased by calling the Walton Theatre at 607-865-NOTV (6688) or at the door.