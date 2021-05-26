Linda H. Childers
Linda Horn Childers, 79, of Pinehurst, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home. Born on Oct. 12, 1941, in Albany, N.Y., to the late Chester and Irene Terrill, she retired from Sealed Air in Duncan, S.C. Linda was a devout Christian her entire life serving her church and community. She was a faithful member of Sandhills Presbyterian Church and a member of the women’s Bible study group. She spent two years as a Christian counselor and four years studying the first four Gospels. She enjoyed being part of the Franklin Graham Crusade in Spartanburg, S.C.www.thepilot.com