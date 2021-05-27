Cancel
Taiwan considering boosting loan support to weather pandemic -sources

Reuters
Reuters
TAIPEI, May 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan is considering boosting a loan facility to help small and medium sized firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and may extend it to individuals, with almost $20 billion available, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The central bank last year made T$300 billion ($10.80 billion) available to help SMEs cope with the impact of the coronavirus, which is now surging in parts of Taiwan after months of being well under control. ($1 = 27.7710 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

