This DIY planter box is a real attention grabber and could be just the thing to draw admiration at your next socially distanced event in the garden. There are loads of old toolboxes online that you can pick up for just a few pounds, and plenty of bargains to be had at garden centres as they start to reopen, so scour the sales to keep making costs low. If you are thinking about selling your diy planter box, market your toolbox planter at micro-gardeners looking for quirky ways to brighten small spaces such as balconies, terraces and porchways.