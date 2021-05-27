Cancel
Texas State

3 movies that were filmed in Lubbock

Just Go
Just Go
 18 days ago

Jakob Owens / Unsplash

Lubbock, situated in the Texas High Plains is a beautiful city where several movies took place.

The city is home to over 250,000 residents and the 11th most populous city in the state of Texas. Lubbock is also known as the 'Hub City' for being a hub for the economy, health care services, and education.

With a lot of magnificent landscapes, the city attracts thousands of visitors as well as movie directors. Here are some movies that were filmed in this beautiful city.

On the Road (2012)

This adventure drama film is based on a novel with the same name written by Jack Kerouac and the director is Walter Sales.

Sal Paradise and Carlo Marx are two friends who are writers, were invited to meet Dean, who steals cars for a living, and his young wife Marylou. They get along well and start hanging out in a nightclub where they meet saxophonist Walter. As Dean and Marylou are originally from Denver, Sal teaches Dean to write before they leave and Carlo also joins them on the tour to Denver.

As Sal has no one in the city except his father's grave, he decides to go and join his friends in Denver as well. There he realizes how complicated everyone's lives have become as Dean is divorcing Marylou for an art college student named Camille, Carlo is becoming gay and hoping to start a relationship with Dean, and more.

Sal leaves Denver on a bus and he meets a pretty girl, Terry who works in a cotton field and Sal also starts to work there until he realizes that he is not the one for cotton fields and he leaves for his hometown.

After months they all meet unexpectedly and start telling each other's story. Whose story do you think would be the most exciting?

Filming location:

Canada

Lubbock, Texas, USA

Left on Purpose (2015)

A documentary that owns seven awards, by Justin Schein on the life of his friend, Mayer Vishner who is also an anti-war activist.

The movie starts as an exciting story because Mayer had a very interesting life as a youngster and also he has worked with several well-known politicians. As the movie goes on with his story he wants his friend, the director to capture his death also on the camera and he wants the end of the movie to be his suicide. The director was left in shock after the request as a dear friend of Mayer and also a human being. As Mayer constantly demands, the director refuses to film his death and also states that he would never stay behind a camera and watch his friend kill himself and he offers to help Mayer to overcome his suicidal thoughts. Do you think Mayer will accept his help?

Filming location:

Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York, USA

Lubbock, Texas, USA

The Halloween Store Zombie Wedding Movie (2016)

A horror comedy written and directed by Victoria Sutton.

Chris, who recently lost his television journalist job, gets a new job at the Halloween Store and a part of his job is to promote a zombie wedding that is going to happen on Halloween day. The zombie couple and some of the guests get locked inside the Halloween Store on Halloween night with two employees of the store as well. Suddenly a ghostly cowboy returns and he is determined not to leave anyone alive. What do you think, a ghost would consider zombies as dead or alive?

Filming location:

Lubbock, Texas, USA

Paper heart (2009), Lubbock lights (2003), Blood Vow (2018), 29 reasons to run (2006) are some of the other successful movies that were also filmed in Lubbock. Which one is your favorite? And if you know about more please share with us...

Just Go

Just Go

