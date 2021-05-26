Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Story Overview Trailer
Insomniac Games and Sony have shared a new story trailer for the upcoming action-adventure Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on June 11th. “It’s time for another episode of Zurkon Jr’s Almost Launch Party! The final of three videos showcasing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an interdimensional thrill ride coming to your PlayStation 5 console! A dimensional cataclysm, an evil Emperor with ARMIES at his disposal, and only TWO LOMBAXES AND A TINY LITTLE ROBOT TO SAVE THE DAY?! How will they win?!”www.gamespace.com