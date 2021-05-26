Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Story Overview Trailer

By Catherine Daro
gamespace.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac Games and Sony have shared a new story trailer for the upcoming action-adventure Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 on June 11th. “It’s time for another episode of Zurkon Jr’s Almost Launch Party! The final of three videos showcasing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an interdimensional thrill ride coming to your PlayStation 5 console! A dimensional cataclysm, an evil Emperor with ARMIES at his disposal, and only TWO LOMBAXES AND A TINY LITTLE ROBOT TO SAVE THE DAY?! How will they win?!”

www.gamespace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Almost Launch Party#Rivet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Atlus reveals gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V; announces SteelBook & Fall of Man Premium Editions

Following on the heels of its release date announcement at Nintendo's E3 Direct live stream, Atlus West has released a new gameplay trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. Additionally, Atlus has announced North America pre-orders are open for both a launch SteelBook Edition and a limited 'Fall of Man Premium Edition', priced at $119.99. The SteelBook Edition will be available at retailers for any pre-order or launch copies of the standard game. Nintendo UK has posted a Tweet stating the Fall of Man edition should also be available in the UK.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Legend of Mana Remastered Review

SquareSoft was at their creative peak during their time developing games for the PlayStation in the 1990s. Their experimentation with genres and game design lead to some of their most interesting and visually striking games that to this day, the tremors are still felt. Influences can be seen in endless indie games and SquareSoft’s own competitors, as they have tried to capture the magic that only 90s SquareSoft can manage.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Cyberpunk 2077 is Back on the PlayStation Store

After being pulled six months ago, futuristic action-RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store. Sony original removed the game from their digital storefront after complaints of major performance issues (including a host of bugs and glitches) on the vanilla Playstation 4. Similar bugs were present on the Xbox One version and, though Microsoft offered unconditional refunds, it remained on the Xbox store.
Video GamesComicBook

Metroid Dread Leads GameStop's Post E3 Video Game Pre-orders

Last week, stole the show during E3, and it seems that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch game are already reflecting that fact. GameStop has released the list of its top 10 most pre-ordered games following E3, and Metroid Dread leads the pack. The series has never been a big seller for Nintendo, but interest in the game seems quite high on social media, with many fans expressing an interest in catching up on the series before the new game releases. Readers should keep in mind that pre-orders don't necessarily equal sales, and a lot can change, but this certainly bodes well for the game's performance!
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Minecraft with DLC levels and skins

Sega is ramping up its 30th anniversary celebrations for Sonic the Hedgehog, and the blue boy is turning up in some, erm, strange places. Mojang, Microsoft, and Sega have announced a Sonic the Hedgehog DLC for Minecraft, of all things. The DLC pack came out today for 1,340 Minecoins, and comes with characters, skins, classic zones, and a new game mode.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bandai Namco registra Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean en Japón

Baten Kaitos appears again in a registry office. Bandai Namco registers the first installment in Japan, Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean. The news jumps almost two months after being classified by the Japanese company in Europe. On that occasion he appeared alongside Baten Kaitos Origins, a prequel that never reached our territory.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Nintendo Switch)

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is just that: a collection. In this age when older games are being rebuilt or remastered, this package does little more than combine three Ninja Gaiden titles and their DLC, making them conveniently available at a fair price. Is that enough?. There’s no correct answer to...
Video Gamesggrecon.com

Breath Of The Wild 2 Was The 'Most Talked-About E3 Announcement'

In case you needed any further proof that The Legend of Zelda wiped the floor with the competition at this year's E3, there are some cold hard facts that Breath of the Wild 2 was the most talked-about game at 2021's Electronic Entertainment Expo. Despite Nintendo playing coy and claiming...
Video Gamestoisthe.com

Legend of Mana is Back on Nintendo Switch, Ps4: Legend Of Mana Review

Legend of Mana is Back on Nintendo Switch also Ps4, Legend Of Mana Review. Set out on a trip to retrieve the mythical Mana Tree you saw in a dream, only to find that the globe map is blank! You'll collect rare artifacts along the way; place them wherever you like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the plot.
Video Gameshandheldplayers.com

Horizon Chase Turbo PS Vita Review Impressions + Gameplay

Release date: June 18, 2021. Price: $39.99. Thanks to Eastasiasoft and Qubyte Interactive, one of the best racing games made its way to the PS Vita. Developed by Aquiris, Horizon Chase Turbo is inspired by 80s and 90s classics such as Lotus Turbo Espirit Challenge and Out Run. Horizon Chase...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Scarlet Nexus (PS4) REVIEW – Maximum Anime

Home Gaming Game Reviews Scarlet Nexus (PS4) REVIEW – Maximum Anime. Bandai Namco’s anime-soaked action-RPG Scarlet Nexus knows games that use subtext, and thinks they’re all cowards. This is a title that knows how to go big, and even when it misses, it’s still unafraid to take huge swings and shoot for its most ambitious possibilities.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Aliens: Fireteam Elite on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 24 Aug 2021. Pre-order any edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite and receive the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes the Bandana Head Accessory, Digital Red Camo Weapon Color, 3 Weapon Decals, and "Chestburster" Joke Emote. Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Aliens: Fireteam Elite Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a brand-new game set in Ridley Scott’s horror universe which was first announced earlier this year, finally has a firm release date. Developed by Cold Iron (a studio established by several industry veterans), Fireteam is billed as a co-op shooter where squads of three will be required to team up and survive an endless onslaught of Xenomorphs. Various types of the titular Alien will be present throughout each campaign in order to keep the action feeling fresh on repeated playthroughs, all of which require a particular strategy to bring down. As rank-and-file enemies, Drones will always attack in large numbers in an attempt to overwhelm your crew, while specialized strains such as the gigantic Praetorian are bred for breach and clear tactics. You can check out some more of these units in the gallery below.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Cyberpunk 2077 On PS4 Is So Lonely

Gamers knew that CD Projekt Red left plenty of content out of "Cyberpunk 2077," but they didn't know that even more content would have to get the axe before the game would start to work on the PS4. After pulling "Cyberpunk 2077" from the PlayStation Store, Sony promised the game would return when it was playable on its consoles. Now, the game has returned to PlayStation's online storefronts, but with a catch.