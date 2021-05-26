Lilith Games Reveal Farlight 84 HUNT Mode & Prepares For Beta
Lilith Games has revealed Farlight 84’s HUNT Mode as this eccentric new third-person shooter prepares to load up and blow open Closed Beta Testing next month. Ahead of next year’s launch and Closed Beta Testing, on 15 June, Lilith Games has taken a breath and unveiled Farlight 84’s HUNT mode today. The core of this brand new post-apocalyptic shooter and chaotic dash to victory, HUNT mode throws survivors into a fight for life, amid a chaotic wasteland that features plenty of explosive weapons, deadly competitors, in-game vehicles, and did we mention the Jetpacks?www.gamespace.com