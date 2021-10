Last season the Knicks finished 41-31 with a shortened schedule due to the coronavirus and exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic fan, earning a playoff berth for the first time in eight years. But if everything seemed to go right for them while others struggled through the COVID-shortened season, where do they go from here? Can they repeat the stellar performance of last season and perpetuate one of the most stifling defenses in the NBA while integrating talented new additions? Even if they’re better on paper, another fourth-place finish seems overly optimistic. PREDICTION: 43-39.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO