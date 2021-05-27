You can now save photos attached in Gmail messages directly to Google Photos

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - As we already told you yesterday, Twitter is still looking for a way to have more ways of income, beyond the advertising that appears to all of us on the timeline, with sponsoredmessages and things like that. And not only is he going to get carried away with new ways of displaying those ads, but a few months ago he began to explore other alternatives with betas … paid. One of them was the possibility of giving financial support to accounts that we follow through a monthly payment, as a subscription that would give us access to exclusive content, or conversations with that same user. Another alternative had to do with one of those functions that we all want to see on the social network to correct the mistakes we make when typing with the telephone keypad. Twitter Blue, the name of the creature After a few weeks in beta (where we found out about its existence), it is official. And in both Canada and Australia, users can already pay an extra every month to access the function of correcting Twitter messages. The price of this advantage will be at almost three dollars, that is, a little more than two euros, and in reality it will not be a single mode as such, which will help us to fix errors from a few days ago, a few hours and even a few minutes. This new function that comes with Twitter Blue will give us 30 seconds to check if we have made a mistake when writing or expressing ourselves in a message, since that will be the time it takes to be published on the social network. Instead of doing it instantly, like free users, it will have this kind of lack that will allow us to cancel before it is too late and that message that we have written in the heat of a passing heat is printed on our profile. This decision has caused messages from users to appear on the social network stating little less that Twitter would cease to be free and that the ultimate objective of these news was to start charging us. To avoid misunderstandings, Jack Dorsey’s have come to the fore to remind us that “no, free Twitter is not going to go away and it never will. This new subscription is intended to add enhanced and complementary features to the experience. […] already existing for those who want it “. That is, if you want extra functions, you have to go through the box. Right? Well, let’s continue until now, which is not bad either.