Read To Know Why Matthew Perry Is Mumbling In Friends: The Reunion Preview

The six are back again. Ever since the most popular TV show Friends ended, people wanted to see the six sweethearts get together again. The show ended long back, but we still binge over the old episodes. Well, recently we saw all of the six on the same platform, which is none other than the Friends reunion show. A couple of days back, there they explained details about Matthew Perry’s “slurred” speech. So let me take you through everything we know. If you are a friends fan, they definitely stay tuned.