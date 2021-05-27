Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police seek help finding missing, endangered 43-year-old man

By Bill Lukitsch
Kansas City Star
 22 days ago

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help finding a 43-year-old missing and endangered man last seen Wednesday night. Brent Irvin, of Kansas City, was last seen shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Northwest Vivion Road and North Mulberry Drive, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in a statement. Police say Irvin is suicidal and in need of immediate evaluation at a mental health care facility.

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Persons#Police#Sgt#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...