Sandee Bonita’s Good Words Take On Rob Base’s “Joy And Pain”

By sbonita
jammin1057.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Good Words” really highlight the true beauty of life. I relate a song to what I have personally going on in my day-to-day. The last few days have been filled with internal pain for me. As I recently shared, I suffer from Lupus. I may have bright days that are filled with love, adventure, and laughter, but also dark days that are full of physical pain that is invisible to the rest of the world. I’ve had a rough few days, to say the least, but hey… gotta push through the rain to get back to the sunshine.

