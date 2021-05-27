Woman shoots man in the back for taking her alcohol , phone

ICN file photoDunbar/ Vigo County Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is facing multiple charges after police allege she shot a man outside his residence on the city's north side late Friday night.



Lexus Dunbar,22, was booked into the Vigo Co. Jail around 2 a.m Saturday. She is charged with battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.



Multiple police agencies responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Dahlen Avenue around 11 p.m., with one victim reportedly shot in the back. The suspect had fled the scene and was taken into custody a short time later, following a traffic stop at N. Seventh Street and Maple Avenue.

