CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Qatar offers Hamas-ruled Gaza $500 million to rebuild

Cleveland Jewish News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleQatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, announced on Wednesday that the Gulf state would give $500 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after an 11-day conflict with Israel. The hostilities began on May 10,...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Gantz names six Palestinian NGOs as terror groups, US asks Israel to clarify

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday that six Palestinian NGOs will be listed as terror organizations for their close ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). “Those organizations were active under the cover of civil society organizations, but in practice belong and constitute an...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Palestinians urge PayPal to offer services in West Bank and Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Palestinian activists have accused PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) of discrimination for not allowing Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip to link their bank accounts to its digital payment platform. PayPal did not respond to multiple requests by Reuters for...
PAYPAL
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel to allow 3,000 more work permits for Palestinians from Gaza Strip

Israel announced on Wednesday that it is issuing work permits for 3,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to enter the country, bringing the total to 10,000. COGAT, the Israeli defense body that controls Palestinian civil affairs, said the decision was “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security stability for the long term,” AP reported.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

United Arab Emirates to join Israel in moon shot

(JTA) — The next time Israel tries to land a spacecraft on the moon, it will have some neighborly help. United Arab Emirates and Israel plan to land Israel’s un-crewed Beresheet craft on the moon in 2024 in a joint space exploration deal, Haaretz reported on Wednesday. Israel’s first attempt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Gaza#Israel#Palestinian Islamic Jihad#Jewish#Islamist#State#Ap#Jns Org
The Jewish Press

Qatar Rules Out Normalization with Israel Because of ‘Occupation’

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Wednesday that the country has no plans to normalize relations with Israel and that the Abraham Accords agreements between Israel and Arab countries are contrary to Doha’s foreign policy. “This is our foreign policy, we see that the core of...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Hamas building up military presence in Lebanon

A report by the Alma Research and Education Center reveals the new front that Hamas, the terror organization that rules the Gaza Strip, is building in Southern Lebanon against Israel. By adding to its power north of the border, it gives Hamas more flexibility on its attack options, stated the...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Qatar restarts cash payments to Palestinians in Gaza, using UN credit cards

Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began receiving payments on Thursday after Israel agreed to a new distribution system that includes the involvement of the United Nations. Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi said that payments of $100 would be made to “95,000 needy families,” reported AFP. The new mechanism Qatar is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
foreigndesknews.com

Hamas is Increasing its Activity in Lebanon and Angering Hezbollah

Hamas is increasing its activities in Lebanon in order to threaten Israel from two fronts simultaneously but is stepping on the toes of Hezbollah and angering the Lebanese terror army, a new report by the ALMA Research Center has found. The Gaza-based terror group’s secret force build-up in Lebanon has...
MIDDLE EAST
ourcommunitynow.com

Needed: A Gaza Protectorate to Replace Hamas

The horrible history of terror committed by Hamas brings into focus the tragic lack of accountable leadership that has befallen the people of Gaza. Since taking control of the enclave in 2007, the.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Hamas Celebrates Israeli District Court’s Ruling to ‘Cut Silent Prayers Before They Even Began’

The Jerusalem District Court Judge Aryeh Romanov last Friday evening accepted the police’s appeal of the Magistrate’s Court’s decision which effectively allowed Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount. Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Judge Bilha Yahalom on Wednesday revoked a restraining order that was handed to a Jewish rabbi who prayed on the Temple Mount, and confirmed that it is permissible for Jews to pray silently in the holiest Jewish site (Bombshell: Jerusalem Court Approves Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount).
RELIGION
The Independent

Israel outlaws Palestinian rights groups, alleging terrorism

Israel on Friday effectively outlawed six prominent Palestinian human rights groups by declaring them terrorist organizations, in a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalize any public expressions of support for the groups. Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.Israeli and international rights groups condemned the move as an assault on civil society and expressed solidarity...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Jordanian foreign minister forbids processing of Judea and Samaria land deals

In a surprise move, Jordan’s foreign minister issued a formal directive to the kingdom’s Justice Ministry this week forbidding the approval of any real estate transactions conducted in Judea and Samaria. “All notaries throughout all the districts in the kingdom must cease their dealings with agencies with regards to [deals...
REAL ESTATE
The Jewish Press

Lapid in Washington: No Nukes for Iran, ‘Economy for Security’ in Gaza

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed the threat from Iran, and a plan for Gaza containing reworked points from the Netanyahu government in his meeting Tuesday in Washington DC with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Lapid shared with Sullivan Israel’s concern about Iran’s race towards nuclear capability, and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy