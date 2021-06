TYLER, Texas — Temperatures climbed into the upper 90s again Monday. The heat index at times this afternoon entered into the dangerous category of 105 to 110. The heat will ease this evening and during the overnight hours but it still be a very warm and muggy night. Tonight's low is expected to drop between 73 and 77-degrees. The dome of high pressure creating this heat will continue its grip on much of Texas again Tuesday. With heat forecast to remain in place this week, here's a list of things to keep in mind.