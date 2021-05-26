Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Starring Taylor Russell & Holland Roden Trailer Released – Watch It Here
The very next movie in Sony’s latest launched genre, the horror franchise is coming out soon this summer. The first part of this movie was a super hit success and finally, the second part is soon going to be aired. Yes, Escape Room which arrived in 2019 is back with a sequel. This year Sony Pictures Entertainment is coming out with yet another horror movie, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. To know each and every bit of the film, stay tuned with us.thecinetalk.com