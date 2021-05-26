Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Starring Taylor Russell & Holland Roden Trailer Released – Watch It Here

Taylor Swift doesn’t act in movies all that often (though her IMDb page lists 50 separate credits as “Taylor Swift,” implying that there’s a difference between that and playing herself, for which she has over 300 credits), but when she does, she rarely plays actual human people. She was in Cats, obviously, but before that she played Jeff Bridges’ hologram daughter in The Giver, and before that she was a cartoon human in The Lorax. In fact, not counting her excellent New Girl cameo, you have to go back over a decade to Mr. Garry Marshall’s Valentine’s Day to find the last time she played a regular human. But no more, says David O. Russell! According to some unnamed insider folks (via Collider), Swift is going to join Russell’s mysterious new movie, where she will (we assume) be playing a human.