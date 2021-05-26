Cancel
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Starring Taylor Russell & Holland Roden Trailer Released – Watch It Here

By Cindrella Rajeshree Mukherjee
thecinetalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very next movie in Sony’s latest launched genre, the horror franchise is coming out soon this summer. The first part of this movie was a super hit success and finally, the second part is soon going to be aired. Yes, Escape Room which arrived in 2019 is back with a sequel. This year Sony Pictures Entertainment is coming out with yet another horror movie, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions. To know each and every bit of the film, stay tuned with us.

thecinetalk.com
