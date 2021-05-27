Kimber Lee Williamson, age 65, died Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, in his rural Hamler home. His legacy … Kim was born Aug. 4, 1955, to Kenneth and Pat Prowant Williamson in Lima. He graduated from Continental High School in 1973. Kimber served as a United States Marine from May of 1975 until February of 1981. During his deployment, he married Diane Breece on March 8, 1980. He was a member of Continental United Methodist Church and was a Hamler/Marion Township Volunteer Fireman for 25 years. For 30 years, he was employed by GTE Sylvania and Philips Display Comp.