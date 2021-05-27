Cancel
Continental, OH

Kimber Lee Williamson

Northwest Signal
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimber Lee Williamson, age 65, died Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, in his rural Hamler home. His legacy … Kim was born Aug. 4, 1955, to Kenneth and Pat Prowant Williamson in Lima. He graduated from Continental High School in 1973. Kimber served as a United States Marine from May of 1975 until February of 1981. During his deployment, he married Diane Breece on March 8, 1980. He was a member of Continental United Methodist Church and was a Hamler/Marion Township Volunteer Fireman for 25 years. For 30 years, he was employed by GTE Sylvania and Philips Display Comp.

