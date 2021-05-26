newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Weaving Tides Comes To Switch & Steam Tomorrow

By Ed Orr
gamespace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeaving Tides, the charming indie from Follow the Feathers, is coming to Switch and Steam tomorrow. Originally sewing its way to a successful Kickstarter around a year ago, with just over three times the original 18,000 euro goal, Weaving Tides is set to hit finally launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on 27 May 2021. Delving into a magical woven world, this cute puzzler challenges player to explore the textile landscape on the back of their very own carpet dragon. That’s right, plushy dragons!

www.gamespace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Indie#Feathers#Tass#Weaving Tides On Steam#Digital Embroidery#Assemble Fragments#Fabric Heroism#Landscape#Inspiration#Plushy Dragons#Canyons#Abilities#Cute#Secrets#Experience Textilers#Guide#Dangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Panic Mode Will Be Coming To Steam In Late June

Moebiusgames revealed this week they will be releasing their upcoming indie game Panic Mode into Steam's Early Access in June. The game plays like a casual sim-strategy title where you'll be tasked with saving a room full of creatures from dangerous disasters, all with the help of the worst set of crisis management tools ever made. The game doesn't have a publisher yet, this is more set of giving people a taste of what's to come while they improve things and decide how to move forward. You can give the game a shot when it drops into Early Access on June 25th.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

PlayStation Studios Steam Page Suggests More PC Ports Are Coming

In case you’re unaware, Steam Curator pages act as a centralised hub for games from specific companies. Now that PlayStation Studios’ curator page is live, Steam users can find all of the publisher’s games within one storefront page. So, what’s that got to with PlayStation games on PC? Well, the...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Maneater Coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch On May 25

Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater is coming to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch on May 25as previously announced. Maneater is the world’s first ShARkPG (Shark RPG). In Maneater, players have the opportunity to play as the apex predator of the seas, the scary and devastating shark. With its scary, devastating...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

LiEat Devours Nintendo Switch Later this Month

Playism is always good to bring eclectic and unusual titles our way. Now they’re doing that with popular indie RPG LiEat. It’s officially coming to Nintendo Switch on May 27th, though you can preorder it starting on May 20th. Furthemore, it’s been optimized for the console, and features extra artwork. The game is pretty affordable at $9.99, and offers 3 bite-sized chapters of mystery and adventure.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Epic teasing huge “mystery” free game in next week’s giveaway

The Epic Games Store’s next freebie is a “mystery game” the Fortnite publisher have confirmed. Usually, every Thursday, we see a new free title drop on the Epic Games Store, accompanied by a reveal of what’s coming next. This time however there’s a cryptic image of the Epic Games Store...
Video GamesNME

PlayStation shares Steam page with hints of more PC content to come

PlayStation Studio’s Steam curator page officially went live over the weekend, with hints of more PC content coming from the platform holder. Its next planned release is Days Gone, which is out tomorrow (May 18). There are currently four other PlayStation titles on Steam, which are published under the name...
Video GamesGematsu

Sludge Life for Switch, Steam launches June 2

First-person open world graffiti game Sludge Life will launch for Switch alongside the Steam release of the PC version on June 2, publisher Devolver Digital and developers Terri Vellmann and Doseone announced. The PC version first launched for free via the Epic Games Store on May 28, 2020, and will...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Devastating Photography Game Umurangi Generation Is Coming To Switch In June

There is no other game like Umurangi Generation. It's a retro-futuristic dystopian first-person photography game, set in Tauranga, Aotearoa (the Māori name for New Zealand). You play a young photographer, who's taking various photographs of their friends goofing around in various urban locations. Drawing its inspiration from Jet Set Radio,...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

SnowRunner Now On Game Pass, Steam and Switch

SnowRunner is now available on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store. The game also debuted on Nintendo Switch and in Game Pass. Additionally, Season 4: New Frontiers has launched. Off-road simulator SnowRunner is entering new markets today. First, the game has finally gone on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store....
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dragon Star Varnir Switch release coming on May 27 in Japan

Dragon Star Varnir’s Switch port was announced earlier this year with a release window of Spring 2021. Well, now the release date has been confirmed as May 27, 2021 for Japan. The game will be coming out on the Japanese eShop for 4,800 yen. It is not confirmed if the...
DesertGeekTyrant

ELDRITCH SANDS Launches Kickstarter for Sci-Fi and Horror-Inspired RPG

The folks over at Poison Potion Press have launched a Kickstarter for a brand new 5E campaign setting. Influenced by science-fiction and horror, Eldritch Sands looks to be super cool. Instead of standard classes like most tabletop RPGs, players will instead use powerful suits called Eldritchtech and they seem really cool.
Video GamesEngadget

'Ni No Kuni 2' comes to Nintendo Switch on September 17th

It took a while, but Ni No Kuni 2 is available in a more portable form. Bandai Namco and Level-5 have announced that the "Prince's Edition" of the Studio Ghibli-like action RPG will be available on the Nintendo Switch on September 17th. As you might expect, this version rolls in all previous DLC from the PS4 and PC releases, including the extra adventures and equipment.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Mayhem in Single Valley’s Radioactive Squirrels Skitter onto Steam Tomorrow

Jack Johnson’s accidental apocalypse is almost here. Starting May 20, fans will be able to pull on Jack’s hoodie and try their best to save his town from the ruin he’s inadvertently brought down upon them. Over the course of his 2.5D adventure, Jack’ll have to jump, puzzle and dodge his way across town in order to put things right. Unfortunately for Jack, physical obstacles aren’t all he’ll have to deal with. There are plenty of radioactive animals and townspeople between him and his goal, so he’s going to have to get creative if he wants to avoid death-by-radioactive squirrel.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Samurai Shodown is Coming to Steam Alongside the Release of DLC Character Amakusa

June will be a big month for Samurai Shodown fans. Not only is the game coming to PC via Steam, but the third character in the Season Pass 3 DLC set, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, will also be arriving–on the same day, no less. Amakusa has historically been a staple of the franchise, having been introduced as the main villain of the very first game and returned frequently ever since, but he hasn’t appeared in the 2019 game until now. There’s one simple reason for this: the 2019 game is technically a prequel to the original Samurai Shodown, which means that Amakusa is supposed to be dead. We gotta say, he’s looking pretty good for a walking corpse, but that’s not exactly new, either. In Samurai Shodown, Amakusa has always been very pretty–and very dead.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

A Busy Day for SnowRunner With Steam, Switch Release and New DLC

A long time ago a year used to be a significant period of time, but as the calendar pages flip on by they also accelerate. Somehow it’s been a little over a year since SnowRunner first landed on PC and what were at the time the current generation of consoles, earning a dedicated fan-base who sunk endless hours into lugging massive loads of materials over the worst terrain that could laughably be referred to as “roads”. Even the overpowered trucks of SnowRunner were just barely up to the job, but a combination of perseverance plus an eye for the least swampy or snowbound trail was enough to tame the wilderness, or maybe wrestle a path through it. In the time since launch SnowRunner saw three mission packs released, adding new trucks and maps to the game, and with today being a year (and three weeks) since launch it’s finally gotten the last of the Year 1 Pass content released to coincide with the game’s appearance on Steam and Switch.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Maneater Steam and Nintendo Switch Release Arrives Next Week

Get ready to terrorize the beach on new platforms — the Maneater Steam and Nintendo Switch release date has been announced and it's bringing this fearsome shark to new platforms next week. If you haven't yet played Maneater, you've missed out on a pretty cool game. No, this isn't about...
Video GamesGematsu

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition coming to PS5, PS4, and Switch on August 5 worldwide

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala will release The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch on August 5 worldwide, the companies announced. The retail editions will cost $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99 on Switch, while the digital editions will cost $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 on all three platforms.
Video GamesGematsu

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 06 coming to Switch this summer

Prototype will release Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 06 for Switch via the Nintendo eShop this summer for 1,500 yen, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals. Here is an overview of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 06, via its Steam page:. Grisaia: Phantom Trigger is a visual novel. More specifically, it is a...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Playism Will Be Bringing Gnosia Over To Steam For The First Time

Playism along with Active Gaming Media will be releasing Gnosia on Steam for the first time since its release. The game was originally released back in 2019 for the PS Vita in Japan along with a Switch release later that year, only going worldwide in March of 2021. The PC version will be coming out sometime this year, but the company has yet to put a release date on it. You can check out more about the game below along with a proper trailer showing it off.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Isometric Adventure Comes In Beautiful Destruction Nintendo Switch ~ Pokemon Millennium

Beautiful rubbish PC received rave reviews thanks to its deep storyline and complex puzzles. Adventure, set in Africa but strong Science fiction, Also uses isometric vision for retro, but no less in-depth approach. In addition, the union Wild nature And the technology of the future offers a miraculous and intriguing setting. Get pretty rubbish PS4E Nintendo Switch From May 28, 2021; There will be a package for each copy for these sites Interesting additions It will satisfy many fans.