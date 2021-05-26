Weaving Tides Comes To Switch & Steam Tomorrow

A long time ago a year used to be a significant period of time, but as the calendar pages flip on by they also accelerate. Somehow it’s been a little over a year since SnowRunner first landed on PC and what were at the time the current generation of consoles, earning a dedicated fan-base who sunk endless hours into lugging massive loads of materials over the worst terrain that could laughably be referred to as “roads”. Even the overpowered trucks of SnowRunner were just barely up to the job, but a combination of perseverance plus an eye for the least swampy or snowbound trail was enough to tame the wilderness, or maybe wrestle a path through it. In the time since launch SnowRunner saw three mission packs released, adding new trucks and maps to the game, and with today being a year (and three weeks) since launch it’s finally gotten the last of the Year 1 Pass content released to coincide with the game’s appearance on Steam and Switch.