Weaving Tides Comes To Switch & Steam Tomorrow
Weaving Tides, the charming indie from Follow the Feathers, is coming to Switch and Steam tomorrow. Originally sewing its way to a successful Kickstarter around a year ago, with just over three times the original 18,000 euro goal, Weaving Tides is set to hit finally launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on 27 May 2021. Delving into a magical woven world, this cute puzzler challenges player to explore the textile landscape on the back of their very own carpet dragon. That’s right, plushy dragons!www.gamespace.com