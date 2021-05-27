Kincart: Enjoying Rom-coms Isn’t Bad Feminism
Romantic comedies (also known as "rom-coms") tend to produce mixed responses as a genre. Personally, I'd consider it one of my favorites. I'm always up for a romantic comedy, whether it's critically acclaimed or not. I might even enjoy the cheesy movies the most. My longtime favorite rom-com is "Definitely, Maybe." I love how it depicts a father-daughter relationship while also focusing on the complexities of three different women.