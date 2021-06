Over the past two postseasons the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders have played each other nine times (niiiinne times). In five of those games the final score has been 2-1. Over that span there has been only one game where the Islanders have scored more than two goals - Game Three of last season that New York won, 5-3, with one of those goals being an empty netter. When the Bolts see the Isles, the defense gets stingy.