Cristopher Sanchez, three relievers nearly make IronPigs history

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 22 days ago

Cristopher Sanchez and three relievers came within two outs of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ first no-hitter Wednesday night against visiting the Worcester Red Sox.

Michael Chavis, who was 0 for 8 in the series with five strikeouts, hit a line single to center in front of a charging Travis Jankowski for Worcester’s only hit in a 6-0 Lehigh Valley victory in front of 2,675 fans at Coca-Cola Park.

Sanchez allowed only one walk in 5 1/3 innings before Bryan Mitchell and J.D. Hammer combined for the next 2 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia native Jeff Singer got the first out in the ninth before allowing Chavis’ hit.

“Sanchez tonight was outstanding,” IronPigs pitching coach Aaron Fultz said, “but the weird thing is that he had just two pitches, his fastball and slider. I don’t think he threw a change-up for a strike.”

Sanchez threw 51 of 71 pitches for strikes. He had 14 of 18 first-pitch strikes and struck out a season-high eight.

The 24-year-old came to the organization last season and was timid at times during his time at the alternate site at Coca-Cola Park.

A year later, the lefty is more polished, more aggressive.

“His ability to challenge hitters in the zone has been off the charts compared to last year,” Fultz said. “He’s throwing more strikes now. His stuff plays really well. His fastball moves quite a bit. His slider off that is really good and typically his change-up is better than tonight.”

Fultz said Sanchez, like every other IronPigs pitcher, was on a pitch count.

Wednesday’s one-hitter was the seventh in franchise history. Hammer also worked an inning in the last one: Aug. 7, 2019, when Lehigh Valley beat Louisville 2-1. The Bats’ lone run came without the hit, which was a two-out single in the fourth.

Sanchez only allowed a one-out walk to Marcus Wilson in the second.

“This may sound dumb,” Fultz said, “but the thing I’m most proud of is the last two games we gave up only three walks compared to [29] strikeouts.

“That’s more impressive than the one-hitter based on where we started this season when we walked a lot of guys.”

Mitchell, who had not worked in four days, retired all five batters he faced. The right-hander lost the IronPigs’ previous threat with history by allowing a leadoff single in the eighth inning of a May 21 win at Syracuse. Quinn Brodey was the Mets’ first base runner in that game. Adonis Medina (5) and Damon Jones (2) combined for seven perfect innings.

Ironically, Singer pitched a hitless ninth to close out that game.

How they scored

Bottom 4 : Austin Listi singled and took third one out later on Edgar Cabral’s double. Sal Gozzo struck out but reached first on a wild pitch to load the bases. Travis Jankowski walked to score Listi. Ruben Tejeda’s infield single scored Cabral. Cornelius Randolph walked to force in Gozzo. Ryan Cordell’s sacrifice fly scored Jankowski. C.J. Chatham tripled in Tejada and Randolph. IronPigs 6-0 .

Roster moves

Utility man Luke Williams officially went on the temporarily inactive list while he trains with Team USA for a last-chance Olympic qualifier. ... OF Mickey Moniak was a late scratch from Lehigh Valley’s lineup. Gozzo, who replaced him, is in an 0-for-20 skid to start the season. ... INF C.J. Chatham returned to the lineup for the first time in seven days. He was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the 16-1 win May 19 at Syracuse. He returned Tuesday night when he was walked intentionally as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning of the IronPigs’ walk-off win against Worcester. ... OF Cornelius Randolph’s nine-game hitting streak ended when Wilson made a diving catch of his sinking liner in the eighth.

Up next

RHP Adonis Medina (3-0, 3.50 ERA) faces Worcester RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 2.95 ERA) in a 7:05 p.m. start. Medina threw five perfect innings with four strikeouts in his last start May 21 at Syracuse.

http://join.morningcall.com .

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

