Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Long Can Jimmy Graham Defy Age?

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 23 days ago

The Bears continue talking about Jimmy Graham like he's part of the plans for 2021 even if their cap situation cries out for some relief, and Graham's departure could provide it.

Still, cutting Graham would leave them very thin again at a position where they went through that problem in 2019 and they wouldn't want to experience it again.

"The guy led our team in touchdowns," Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. "He's, I think, No. 4 on the all-time NFL list for tight ends touchdowns and so forth for their careers. He's invaluable.

"He's a guy that takes phenomenal care of his body and every year of his career, he'll take off two weeks when the season is over and then he's right back into running and lifting and things like that. So he's not the kind of guy that has to get in shape. He's the guy that always stays in shape. And he’ll show up here I'm sure weighing about 265, 270 pounds with about 8% body fat, much like his coach, and he’ll do well for us."

Barone could only be so lucky.

The Bears know the 50 receptions and eight touchdown catches for Graham probably would be a stretch again for a tight end who turns 35 during the season. However, Jason Witten returned from a year of retirement in 2019 for Dallas and at age 37 caught 63 passes. So stranger things have happened.

Graham's yards per catch are declining, which should be expected. It happened for Witten this way, as well.

The Bears like other aspects of Graham's game besides his production, and chief among them is the way he mentored rookie Cole Kmet while giving a charge to the whole offense.

"The thing also with Jimmy, he's a great culture guy for the locker room and he gets it," Barone said. "He's a guy a lot of people lean on and so forth and listen to and so trying to build that great culture in the locker room, Jimmy is a guy that I think is part of that foundation."

Projecting a stat total for their U-tight end this year is a bit difficult because more could go into it than just Graham's capabilities. The Bears expect Kmet to take a step up in production in his second year, after 28 catches as a rookie. This could take away some of Graham's catches, unless they line up in more two-tight end formations much like they did toward the end of last season. There's a distinct possibility of this."

"I would think so, if that's at all possible," Barone said. "The big thing is, as we know, Cole's reps got more and more and more in volume as the season progressed so I think it's going to be natural that he'd be out there with Jimmy more and more as the season went on.

"But you have two guys that are 6-6 and 6-7 that can be a nice big-bodied target and those make matchup advantages for the Bears. When you have one out there, you have one big guy that can be a big target advantage and when you have two out there, it doubles your chances obviously. So, yeah, we like to do that more often if possible but everything depends on the game plan part of it."

Other factors could hold down Graham's totals, as well. The main one would be the uncertain quarterback situation. Sure, Andy Dalton is slated as starter but Justin Fields is waiting for his chance.

The changeover could cause disruption in production totals for receivers. As long as it doesn't disrupt win totals, no one will complain.

Jimmy Graham at a Glance

Career: 12th season, 1,085 targets, 699 receptions, 8,339 yards, 82 TDs.

2020: 16 games, 76 targets, 50 receptions, 456 yards, 8 TDs.

Key Number: 636. The number of plays Graham had on offense last year. At age 33 and 34 during the season he still was on the field for 59% of the offensive snaps and has had two seasons lower in the past.

2021 Projection: 58 targets, 38 receptions, 344 yards, 4 TDs.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
589
Followers
258
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Witten
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Finding Ways to Use Cole Kmet Better Is One Key

Optimism at Halas Hall prevails over Cole Kmet after he made more receptions and gained more receiving yards than any tight end in the 2020 NFL Draft. Kmet essentially played only three-quarters of a season because the Bears brought him along very slowly in terms of meaningful play reps. "So...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Cole Kmet Finding the Value in OTAs

Matt Nagy's message about benefits from holding actual organized team activities on the field fell on deaf ears with his defensive starters. The offense found something different, and tight end Cole Kmet in particular got the message. Whether it's been on the field in non-contact workouts or working with teammate...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Sticking Up for Justin Fields

One of the duties the Bears entrusted quarterback Andy Dalton with is mentor to Justin Fields. This concept of mentoring is something discussed often in the NFL but one probably overrated in terms of the amount it actual occurs. After all, why does a player want to hasten his own...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

How Bears Go About Stocking Tight End Position

There is an opportunity for an all-around tight end type who can become the third behind Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham this season, and then play a bigger role in the future. In a Wednesday OTA practice last week, the Bears had receptions during non-contact work against the defense from tight ends Scooter Harrington, Darion Clark and J.P. Holtz.,
NFLdailymagazine.news

Jimmy Graham says he can still be a weapon in Bears' offense

"I feel like I can still be used and I can still be a weapon and I can still be a leader for this team," Graham said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "And help these young kids to make a run and to share some of my knowledge of what I've learned in this league."
NFLPro Football Weekly

Hub Arkush: If Jimmy Graham were a cat he’d have no more than eight lives left

LAKE FOREST – Most of us who love football have dreamt at one time or another about being as lucky as say Bears tight end Jimmy Graham. To be so blessed physically at 6-7, 265 pounds, able to run a 4.45 40-yard dash and to have used those gifts to cobble together a near Hall-of-Fame run over an 11-year career.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jimmy Graham recounts scary car crash from earlier this year

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a scary situation in March when he was involved in a car accident in Miami. Thankfully, he and his dog Ginger escaped unharmed, though he was very fortunate to escape injury. It was a single-vehicle rollover crash on an early-morning ride to Miami International Airport.
NFLTMZ.com

Jimmy Graham Says He Was Going 90 MPH Before Flipping His Car In Wild March Crash

Jimmy Graham is VERY fortunate to be alive today ... the NFL star told reporters he was going NINETY MPH before flipping his car in that terrifying rollover March accident. Graham walked away from the wreck in the Miami area unscathed ... but when he broke it all down for media members at his press conference Tuesday, it's truly hard to fathom how he wasn't seriously injured in the crash.
NFLchatsports.com

Silver Minings: Derek Carr is wearing a newly-designed helmet

Derek Carr may have a new look in 2021. The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback was wearing a newly-designed helmet in a recent OTA session. It is not known if Carr will wear the helmet during the 2021 season, but it appears there is a chance he may. Raiders QB Derek...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Underpaid Tashaun Gipson Overperforms

The draft had ended and Ryan Pace was trying to push aside an inquiry suggesting he hadn't done enough on the defensive side of the football. The Bears GM brought up the name of Tashaun Gipson. "Resigning Gipson was big for us," Pace said. Considering they waited more than a...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Big Games Went Both Ways for Justin Fields

Shortly after being drafted by the Bears, Justin Fields classified himself as a quarterback who rises to the occasion. "I feel like when big moments present themselves, I feel like there's just another thing that kicks inside of me," Fields said. "But I just think capitalizing in big moments and of course playing well on big stages. I think that's definitely one of my strengths for sure."
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Scheme Edge Could AidThomas Graham Jr.

Thomas Graham Jr. might have a bit of an edge over the usual rookie coming into a pro defensive system. Considering the Oregon cornerback will be the newest young face in a group of younger Bears secondary players, he'll need any advantage he can get. Graham didn't feel completely ill...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Quarterbacks Rank High But They're Not Alone

Every season in the NFL is a proving ground. Players change teams, some come back from injuries, some retire. Change is inevitable and it leads to players trying to prove something. For some, it's simply showing they can play in the NFL. Ryan Pace's plan for putting the Bears back...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

No Degree of Certainty on Eddie Goldman

There is a great uncertainty regarding the Bears defense this year beyond their unsettled positions at left cornerback and slot cornerback. It's an uncertainty facing many teams around the league. It could be nothing, it could be something, and that's how nose tackle Eddie Goldman will play after a year...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Are Bears Counting on Jimmy Graham Too Much?

Sometimes personnel people must take gambles with their roster in the NFL. They'd probably characterize these more as calculated risks. When they pour so much time and effort into a draft pick or free agent acquisition, they've usually determined the player's chances of filling an immediate need. Ryan Pace made...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bears Safety with Cornerback Potential

The answer to all Bears personnel problems in the secondary seems to be competition. They're taking the offensive line approach and throwing a group of defensive backs into the mix to see who pops out as replacements for Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine. A great deal of faith is being...