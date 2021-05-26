Go Green at Market Square on June 4 and 5
Two days to inspire, celebrate, educate and entertain the entire Pittsburgh community!. Hosted by Pittsburgh Earth Day, Go Green in Market Square is a free, two-day community celebration filled with fun, educational, and inspirational activities and events for all ages happening June 4 and 5 beginning at 11 a.m. The Square becomes a hub for music and eco-friendly activity booths. Live music fills the air as local businesses share their sustainability stories. An educational area includes an alternative and electric transportation corner and a green wellness area, plus ways to interact with and learn more about local, green businesses.downtownpittsburgh.com