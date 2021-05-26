Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Go Green at Market Square on June 4 and 5

downtownpittsburgh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days to inspire, celebrate, educate and entertain the entire Pittsburgh community!. Hosted by Pittsburgh Earth Day, Go Green in Market Square is a free, two-day community celebration filled with fun, educational, and inspirational activities and events for all ages happening June 4 and 5 beginning at 11 a.m. The Square becomes a hub for music and eco-friendly activity booths. Live music fills the air as local businesses share their sustainability stories. An educational area includes an alternative and electric transportation corner and a green wellness area, plus ways to interact with and learn more about local, green businesses.

downtownpittsburgh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Square#Go Green#The Square#Third Day#Square Inc#Green Space#Green Business#Clinton Square#Deryck Tines Choir#Bindley Hardware Company#Solbridge Energy Advisors#The Allegheny Conference#City Of Pittsburgh#Pittsburgh Earth Day#Green Corner#Green Industries#Vendors#Fairmont Pittsburgh#Bike#Venture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Marketing
Related
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Two Frays Brewery wants be a community hub in Garfield

Two Frays Brewery is opening in Garfield with one mission: to be a community hub that serves great beer. From noon to 8 p.m. May 28-30, Mike and Jen Onofray will start selling four-packs to go from the spot at 5113 Penn Ave. Customers can pre-order online or walk up and purchase cans.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghmagazine.com

Meet the Winners of Monmade’s One Green Product Competition

Just in time for Earth Day, Pittsburgh-based Monmade chose three winners in April for its first ever One Green Product Design competition. According to Monmade — which acts as an intermediary between design and development professionals, regional makers and manufacturers — the competition reflects the organization’s commitment to increasing sustainable production practices from its network of artisans.
Pittsburgh, PAMarietta Daily Journal

How Haddad's grew from a Pittsburgh gas station into an entertainment rental empire

May 17—You definitely know David Haddad's name, even if you may not necessarily be able to remember where you saw it. Here's a hint: It's on the side of those giant trucks or trailers you see whenever a movie or TV series is being filmed here. That would be the 66-year-old Pleasant Hills native's company, Haddad's Inc., which boasts on its website that it's "the leading film and television equipment rental company in America."
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software

Starting last year, Pittsburgh began using a social media monitoring software called ZenCity. The software, used by dozens of municipalities throughout the U.S., analyzes public social media posts to gauge community sentiment about issues related to city government — like coronavirus responses, natural disasters, local emergencies, transit policies, and misinformation.
Pittsburgh, PAriverlifepgh.org

Invisible Ecologies

Invisible Ecologies is a public art installation by Future Green Studio along the Allegheny waterfront in downtown Pittsburgh. Future Green is a design collective in Brooklyn, NY whose work is focused on the intersection of art, ecology, and urbanism. This project is in collaboration with Clear Story and is supported by Riverlife and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Marcellus, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

M-U at a Crossroads – A Call for Reasonableness in the Energy Debate

One of the pleasures we’ve had over the years in writing Marcellus Drilling News is to meet and make friends with some special people. One of those special people is Charlie Schliebs, managing director of Stone Pier Capital Advisors and chairman of the Energy Innovation Center Institute in Pittsburgh. Charlie is a shale industry supporter, no doubt about it. But he also supports alternative energy. He’s an “all of the above energy sources” kind of guy. Our kind of guy. Yesterday Charlie published an excellent editorial in the Pittsburgh Business Times pointing out M-U shale is at a crossroads.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Five Minutes With ... Bill Peduto

"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment." "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kenmawr Bridge closure adds to challenges getting to Kennywood Park

As if a pandemic and questionable spring weather weren’t presenting enough challenges for Kennywood Park, the iconic amusement venue also is dealing with bridge construction that is affecting two major access routes. The first project began earlier this month when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced traffic to one lane...
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

New indoor, outdoor COVID-19 capacity limits take effect today in Pennsylvania

The governor’s latest guidance on capacity limits takes effect today in the lead-up to a full lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Just after midnight Tuesday, the maximum occupancy limits for events and gatherings increased to 50% for indoor events and 75% for events and gatherings held outdoors, including weddings, festivals, concerts, fairs and shows.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...